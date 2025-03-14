KVB Wins the Most Popular Broker 2024 Award – Rising Above 300+ Brokers

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 March 2025– KVB emerged as the ultimate winner of the prestigiousaward presented by Followme, after breaking through fierce competition among 371 participating brokers. Following a rigorous evaluation process, the final selection was based on a comprehensive assessment of key factors, including customer base and activity levels, service quality, user reputation, and overall engagement throughout the year. KVB’s user base has experienced remarkable growth, with a 20% increase in active traders over the past year and response times have improved by 30%, receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from traders for enhanced efficiency and support quality.

About Followme

Followme is an open community trading platform where traders and investors worldwide share experiences, exchange ideas, and publish trading strategies in real-time. Their real accounts have been connected to more than 4,300 brokers worldwide via Followme. Users who join as followers can get help from the information posted to enhance their advantages in trading. To date, more than 900,000 users worldwide have joined Followme.

A Commitment to Excellence

KVB’s achievement is a testament to its unwavering commitment to providing traders with an unparalleled trading experience. The company stands out for its dedicated customer support, ensuring that clients receive timely assistance and expert guidance whenever needed.

In addition, KVB offers a versatile platform for traders of all levels. Whether using Actstrade, its advanced desktop platform, or the KVB App for mobile trading, clients benefit from powerful tools, intuitive interfaces, and real-time market insights. KVB also offers some of the lowest spreads in the industry, creating optimal trading conditions for both new and experienced traders. Combining low-cost trading with a feature-rich platform and exceptional customer service, KVB remains a top choice for traders worldwide.

2025 and Beyond

Looking ahead to 2025, KVB is set to expand its reach into new markets, bringing its top-tier trading services to a broader global audience. With a strong commitment to continuous improvement, the company is also focused on enhancing its systems, ensuring a more seamless, efficient, and secure experience for traders.

In addition, KVB plans to launch exciting new promotions, providing traders with greater value and incentives while enhancing its customer service program with faster response times and more personalized support. With these initiatives, KVB aims to deliver an even better trading experience and strengthen its global presence in 2025.

For more information, please visit www.kvbplus.com.

