British Influencer Jailed in Thailand Over Visa Overstay

Ellis Matthews, a 32-year-old British influencer from Bamber Bridge, Lancashire, has been arrested in Thailand for overstaying her visa.

The woman left the UK four years ago and quickly gained online fame through her TikTok account, had built a large online following by sharing content about her life in Thailand, attracting 16,400 followers.

Her seemingly lavish lifestyle came crashing down when Thai authorities raided her Pattaya home, arresting her for visa overstay. She has since reported poor conditions in detention and pleaded for prayers for her three-year-old son, who remains in the country.

According to the British tabloid Daily Mail, Matthews shared advice on how to claim British benefits while living overseas. In one viral clip, she flaunted a wad of cash while wearing a bikini, stating she had been collecting Disability Living Allowance for four years despite living outside the UK. Matthews justified her GBP 2,300 (LAK 64.4 million) monthly benefits by citing mental health issues and the need for ongoing treatment.

In the UK, her claims have raised skepticism, as Thailand is not typically on the approved list for receiving UK benefits. British citizens can stay in Thailand for up to three months on a tourist visa, with an optional one-month extension. Those who overstay may face daily fines of THB 500 (approximately LAK 323,000 or GBP 11.40).

A GoFundMe campaign in Matthews’ name has raised GBP 150 (LAK 4.2 million), allegedly for her and her son. However, reports indicate that she did not authorise the fundraiser, further complicating the situation.