HERitage: Women Artisans Exhibition Launches in Luang Prabang

In celebration of International Women’s Day on 8 March, Sofitel Luang Prabang hosted the “HERitage: A Celebration of Lao Women in Handicraft exhibition,” where visitors can now purchase local handicrafts as souvenirs, supporting the work of Lao artisans.

The exhibition will be open until 31 March and marks the official launch of La Boutique. This initiative offers a retail selection of locally sourced products while supporting local craftsmanship.

For generations, Lao women have preserved the country’s rich traditions, especially in handicrafts such as weaving. These skills, passed down over time, not only aim to keep the culture alive but also contribute significantly to the local economy.

Today, these traditions continue to thrive, with modern adaptations blending seamlessly with the original styles.

The recent event in Luang Prabang was opened by Andrew Gianfranco, the new General Manager of Sofitel Luang Prabang and 3 Nagas – MGallery.

“We contributed by supporting local artisans and businesses through partnerships and procurement, offering educational programs and cultural experiences to guests, and also promoting responsible tourism practices that respect and preserve the city’s traditions,” Gianfranco said.

The exhibition featured intricate textiles, handmade jewelry, and other artisan crafts, showing off the skills and cultural contributions of Lao women artisans, including Viengkham Nanthavongdouangsy (Khang), Boutsaya Viengviseth (Boutsaya Craft), Touk Maicome (Maicome), Vanida Phimphachanh (Saneha Jewellery), and Sui Thammamonty & Petra Racz (P.S. Collective).

“We will create a tour for tourists so they can learn about Lao culture, and also partner with local artisans, historians, and cultural institutions to offer more valuable experiences for them such as the opening of our La Boutique,” Gianfranco added. “It’s not just a shop; it’s a way for guests to take a piece of the local culture home with them.”

Sofitel Luang Prabang, a historic hotel originally a French governor’s residence, is located in the Old Town area by the Mekong River.