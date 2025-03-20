Thailand Plans to Nominate Wat Arun’s Stupa as UNESCO World Heritage Site

On 20 March, the Ministry of Culture of Thailand will seek Cabinet approval to nominate the stupa of Wat Arun as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, marking an important step in preserving the country’s cultural heritage.

If approved, the nomination will be submitted for inclusion on UNESCO’s Tentative List ahead of the World Heritage Committee meeting in June, a crucial step toward securing official recognition.

Wat Arun’s stupa, located in Bangkok, is a masterpiece of Rattanakosin-era architecture and serves as both a religious site and a cultural landmark. As an active Buddhist temple, it hosts ceremonies and festivals while also attracting tourists through interactive tours, nighttime visits, and digital applications.

Recognizing its value, the Culture Ministry’s subcommittee on Thailand’s cultural world heritage recently voted in favor of the proposal. Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol highlighted the stupa’s exceptional architectural and religious importance, not just for Thailand but for the broader Asian region. This nomination aligns with Thailand’s ongoing efforts to safeguard and promote its cultural legacy on a global stage.

Beyond Wat Arun, Thailand is also pushing for UNESCO recognition of Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan in Nakhon Si Thammarat. This application is currently under review by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), with an expert delegation set to conduct an on-site assessment. If successful, the site could be officially inscribed by the World Heritage Committee next year, further cementing Thailand’s status as a steward of cultural heritage.

Thailand has a broader vision for heritage preservation, with several other sites under consideration for UNESCO status. These include the Monuments, Sites, and Cultural Landscape of Chiang Mai, the Capital of Lanna; Phra That Phanom; the Ensemble of Phanom Rung, Muang Tam, and Plai Bat Sanctuaries; the Andaman Sea Nature Reserves of Thailand; and Songkhla and Its Associated Lagoon Settlements.