‘Attitude Mom’ Marks Decade with New Hands-Free Breast Pump

New parents in Laos are increasingly turning to technology to support breastfeeding, making the process more convenient and manageable. Over the past decade, Thai breast pump brand “Attitude Mom” has been at the forefront of this shift, providing mothers with innovative solutions.

Marking its 10th anniversary, the company recently hosted the “Next Step in a Decade” event, bringing together customers, influencers, and honored guests to celebrate its journey and unveil its latest product. The event provided a space for mothers to share their experiences and learn about the latest advancements in breastfeeding support.

Suree Kunmongkolwut, Managing Director of Attitude Mom, spoke about the success of the brand, “The idea for our brand started when I had our first child and planned to breastfeed, but I couldn’t succeed because our baby had severe allergies, and I had no knowledge about breast milk.”

“This made it impossible for me to breastfeed. When I had my second child, I was determined to breastfeed and succeeded. This became the inspiration for developing the Attitude Mom breast pump brand, which provides high-quality products and has continuously evolved to meet the needs of mothers,” she said.

“We have always aimed to help mothers experience the joy of breastfeeding while making it easier for them to balance personal time and motherhood. Now, after 10 years in business, we are ready to continue developing the brand for many more decades. We are proud to be part of the movement that encourages more modern mothers to choose breastfeeding. One key feature of our products is the 100 percent authentic silicone breast shield , because we understand the feelings of mothers when using breast pumps. We are attentive to every detail and the quality of our products.”

Attitude Mom continues to innovate its breast pump products to address the evolving needs of mothers, ensuring that they can manage their work-life balance while taking care of their baby.

As the highlight of the 10th-anniversary event, Suree Kunmongkolwut took the opportunity to launch a new innovative product while revealing the brand’s commitment to building a strong customer base moving forward.

“We are excited to introduce a new option for mothers – the Easy Life III hands-free breast pump. This product is an advanced version of breast pumps, designed with features that suit the behavior of mothers. It can be controlled via a smartphone and is a hands-free breast pump that ensures thorough milk extraction, making breastfeeding easier than ever. This latest model will be another great choice for mothers looking for a portable breast pump that is lightweight, easy to use, and fits into all lifestyles. We encourage mothers to try this new experience, something they haven’t encountered with any other brand before.”

This was the foundation of the “Next Step in a Decade” event for Attitude Mom, as a way to thank all the mothers who have supported the brand with every purchase or product recommendation.

“We have received both praise and feedback, which we have used to continuously improve and ensure that every mother’s experience with our breast pumps is the best possible. We assure you that we will continue to develop the brand so that every mother who breastfeeds can feel happy every day, living up to the trust you’ve placed in Attitude Mom as the number one brand for breastfeeding.”