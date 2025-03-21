Nam Theun 2 Marks 15 Years with Golf Classic in Vientiane

On 15 March, Nam Theun 2 Power Company Limited (NTPC) celebrated its 15th anniversary with the Nam Theun 2 Golf Classic, held at the Lao Country Club in Vientiane.

The event brought together over 100 enthusiastic golfers for an amateur tournament, conducted under the rules of the Lao National Golf Federation.

The tournament saw attendance from Phoxay Sayasone, Minister of Energy and Mines, and Vanxay Phongsavanh, Governor of Khamouanne Province, where the majority of NTPC’s facilities are located.

“We are delighted to celebrate this significant milestone with our partners, stakeholders, and friends,” said Marc-Antoine Rupp, CEO of NTPC. “The Nam Theun 2 Golf Classic not only highlights our commitment to fostering cooperation but also showcases the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship that defines NTPC.”

“I greatly appreciate the hard work of Nam Theun 2, which has produced countless successes, particularly in contributing to the socio-economic development of the country. The Nam Theun 2 Project is highly regarded by the Lao government. It is widely recognized as a cornerstone, a source of strength, and a symbol of Laos’ reputation and capability.” remarked Phoxay Sayasone, Minister of Energy and Mines at the opening.

The event featured a day of competitive golf, followed by an awards ceremony recognizing the top performers. Participants enjoyed the scenic beauty and challenging course of the Lao Country Club, making the tournament a memorable experience for all.

As one of Laos’ largest hydropower projects, Nam Theun 2 is a joint investment between Electricité de France (EDF) with a 40 percent stake, Electricity Generating Company of Thailand (EGCO) holding 35 percent, and the Lao government, represented by Lao Holding State Enterprise (LHSE), with 25 percent . The 1,080 MW hydropower facility, located in Khammouane province, is set to operate under a 25-year concession from 2010 to 2035.