Women with Disabilities Association Brings Lao Handicrafts to the Global Stage

The Women With Disability Association (WWDA) is leading an initiative to provide opportunities for women with disabilities in Laos.

The initiative, largely funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under the Japanese government, aims to enhance the Lao handicraft sector and give individuals with disabilities the opportunity to showcase their work to an international audience.

Since its inception in 2001, WWDA has received substantial support from JICA and the Asia Center for Air Pollution Research (ACAP). This collaboration has enabled the center to not only produce high-quality handcrafted goods but also expand its offerings by providing vital facilities, training, and even field trips to Japan, where individuals could learn new ideas and skills for product development.

The association officially became an association in 2021, founded by Chanhpheng Sivila, a disabled woman with a deep passion for social change. Having learned advanced handicraft skills in Japan in 1997, Chanhpheng’s mission was to bring her skills and knowledge back to Laos to help others in her community, especially disabled women, gain valuable employment opportunities.

“After I came back to Laos, I adapted those lessons to implement them here, especially for those with disabilities because I want them to have the same opportunities,” Chanhpheng said, also mentioning her dedication to creating a better future for women with disabilities.

Currently, nearly 30 disabled students from Oudomxay and Bokeo Provinces are enrolled at the center. These students are taught to produce detailed handicrafts, such as weaving, pottery, ceramics, and paper crafts, all of which are sold to foreigners as part of the center’s efforts to raise awareness and promote Lao craftsmanship globally.

In addition to the focus on craft production, WWDA is also committed to improving the quality of life for women in rural areas, many of whom have limited access to education.

“We gave them vocational training, they’ll be taught basic education first, then we coordinated with job organizations to give them a job such as in a garment factory. Also, some of them stay with us to learn more about sewing and work in textile,” Chanhpheng explained.

Despite the success of these initiatives, Chanhpheng expressed concern about the limited number of students enrolled compared to the many individuals who lack access to such opportunities. She hopes that more funding will allow the organization to extend its services to a broader group of disabled people, especially those from remote regions.

WWDA’s vision is to continue promoting Lao handicrafts while showcasing the true value of these works, especially in partnership with other provinces with unique handicraft traditions.

“We aim to keep supporting handicrafts so that society knows its true value, also in partnership with other Provinces with different uniqueness,” said Chanhpheng, highlighting the importance of continued innovation in the sector.

To further enhance the quality and variety of products, the Japan Embassy has sent a volunteer from JICA to provide advice on new product development. Taeko Taguchi, a community developer, has spent three years volunteering at WWDA, helping with product design and offering valuable guidance to the center.

“I feel very grateful for being a volunteer here, hopefully to help develop Lao products to be better and better,” Taguchi stated.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of JICA’s Volunteer Programme, which has supported numerous projects in Laos since 1965. Through the program, over 40 volunteers currently work across the country, dedicated to strengthening the bond between Laos and Japan and contributing to Laos’ development.

Koga Toshimichi, the head of the economic section at the Japanese Embassy in Laos, emphasized the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

“The project that we implemented in Laos is not only for economic development, but also for human resources development with long-term development,” he said, reiterating Japan’s commitment to helping Laos in various sectors, including education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Other notable projects supported by the Japanese government include the JICA MaWaSU Project, which focuses on water supply sector development, as well as the construction of new Setthathirath Hospitals in Vientiane and Chamsassak. Additionally, the Lao-Japan Institute is dedicated to human resource development in Laos.

As Laos celebrates its 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Japan, it is clear that the ongoing collaboration between the two countries continues to play a pivotal role in the development of Laos’ human resources and economy.