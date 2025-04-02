Landis+Gyr Completes AMI Upgrade with TEPCO Power Grid Paving the Way for Installation of a Wi-SUN Network

This recent upgrade enables TEPCO Power Grid, Inc. (TEPCO PG) to use the smart meter as a communication hub for other devices

TOKYO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) announced completion of upgrades to the utility’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) for electric metering that enable smart meters to act as a communication hub connecting gas and water meters, EV chargers, battery storage and solar panel inverters to the AMI network.

TEPCO PG and Landis+Gyr have worked closely to bring these major upgrades to the system, including the full migration of the system onto new virtualized IT infrastructure without disrupting services to numerous retail utilities. These retail utilities receive meter readings every 30 minutes from TEPCO PG to accurately forecast energy demands.

The firmware upgrades will allow DERMS providers and asset owners to meter other assets, including distributed energy resources (DERs) across TEPCO PG’s distribution network. Additionally, it will allow DERMS providers and asset owners to control such assets through TEPCO PG’s AMI while maintaining security and privacy.

The new system employs standards-based open technology called Wi-SUN Enhanced HAN, which allows device and communication module providers to participate in the ecosystem with minimum investment. This is one of the first commercial applications of this standard globally.

Moving forward, Landis+Gyr will continue to work with TEPCO PG to transition to a next generation AMI system. The companies intend to collaborate closely on a system-wide upgrade to a Wi-SUN FAN and cellular-based network, resulting in a standards-based, open technology.

The project will add more bandwidth and flexibility to the system, unleashing the full capability of Wi-SUN and increase interoperability with other technologies, while lowering costs and encouraging innovation. The expanded product ecosystem that results will accelerate the path toward a smart energy future while enhancing the largest AMI/IoT platform in the world.