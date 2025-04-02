SHEIN RETURNS AS OFFICIAL FASHION SPONSOR AT STAGECOACH

Giddy up in Style—Your Festival Look Is Ready to Ride!

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SHEIN, the popular global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, is thrilled to announce its return as fashion sponsor for the fourth consecutive year at Stagecoach: California’s Country Music Festival. The festival will take place from Friday, April 25, to Sunday, April 27, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

In collaboration with Stagecoach, SHEIN has crafted a Stagecoach-inspired clothing collection full of denim, boho prints, and earthy tones, all with a country twist. This year, SHEIN is spotlighting its festival-ready trend stores, including SHEIN BAE and SHEIN ICON —each store caters to a different aesthetic, from ‘Cowgirl Charm’ to ‘Desert Darling’ to ‘Runway Rodeo.’ Shoppers can search each store name on SHEIN.com to find a variety of pieces to create the ultimate Stagecoach, including flowy maxi skirts, matching denim sets, embroidered cowboy boots, statement accessories, and much more.

SHEIN is also bringing back the fan-favorite SHEIN Saloon to Stagecoach. The SHEIN Saloon will offer fans an array of fun experiences like karaoke and line dancing sessions, a photo booth, and a bar. Plus, attendees will be able to personalize a SHEIN cowboy hat with their favorite accessories.

SHEIN is calling on fans to share their festival fashion on social media by tagging @shein_us and using the hashtag #SHEINFestivalFits. Shop the SHEIN x Stagecoach collection now at us.SHEIN.com.

