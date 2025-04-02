Three Cultural Treasures of Savannakhet Earn National Heritage Status

On 30 March, the governor of Savannakhet Province officially recognized three cultural treasures in the province as national heritage sites: Hor Tai Pee Dok (The Library of Buddhist Manuscripts), Taleo Temple, and Khonesavnah Singing.

Hor Tai Pee Dok

Hor Tai Pee Dok, the Library of Buddhist Manuscripts, was founded at the end of the 14th century by Lukkhampha, the abbot of the Tai Pee Dok temple.

Originally serving as a school for monks and a place to preserve Buddhist manuscripts, the library was renovated in 2006 and has since become a popular tourist destination. It is celebrated for its historical importance and unique architectural style.

The library remains a sacred site, particularly for the Champhone people, who visit to worship and seek blessings. Visitors are required to dress respectfully—women must wear traditional Lao skirts (sinh), and shoes are not allowed inside.

Taleo Temple

Vat Taleo, located about 60 km southeast of Savannakhet, was built shortly after World War I.

The exact date of the main building’s construction is unclear, but it is believed to have been created by the Phu Tai community, an ethnic group found in Laos and Thailand. The inscriptions at the temple are in classical Lao, though locals now speak modern Lao.

While much of the original temple was destroyed, the main hall (Vihaan) survived, with only minor repairs to the roof and structural damage. The murals inside, depicting the Vessantara Jataka, are likely original and date back to the 1930s.

During the Vietnam War, North Vietnamese soldiers occupied the temple before a bombing raid by American forces. A bomb that hit the Vihaan failed to explode. The temple was later abandoned, and a new one was built nearby. Today, the altar at Vat Taleo is still used for worship and remains a sacred site.

Khonesavnah Singing

Khonesavnah singing, or Lum Khonsavanh, is a traditional form of Lao music from Savannakhet. The performance includes instruments such as the Khaen, Lao drum, and Phin, and is an important part of the province’s cultural heritage.