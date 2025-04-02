Yijiahe Showcases Embodied AI Robots at CCE 2025 in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At the 2025 Shanghai International Cleaning Technology and Equipment Expo (CCE 2025),Yijiahe Technology Co., Ltd., a publicly traded company and a leader in the Chinese robotics market, unveiled its latest developments, including sophisticated embodied AI robots and advanced intelligent cleaning solutions, captivating widespread attention among buyers and visitors.



(left to right): Yijiahe’s commercial cleaning robots J20, J40, and J30

With years of accumulated industry experience and expertise, Yijiahe has engineered two proprietary core technologies for its humanoid robots: the Smart Cerebellum Controller (enabling precise motion control, dynamic balance, and navigation for lifelike movements) and the Bionic Tactile Skin (utilizing flexible electronics and haptic feedback to accurately sense pressure and texture, significantly enhancing human-robot interaction).

At the event, Shuichi Hashimoto, General Manager of MM International Inc., Yijiahe’s partner in Japan, delivered a keynote address titled Cleaning 3.0. He described the challenges facing Japan’s cleaning industry – aging demographics and labor shortages driving up traditional workforce costs – and how the collaboration with Yijiahe has boosted the success rates of their projects through the commercial availability of their J20, J30, and J40 series cleaning robots in the Japanese market.

Yijiahe is also expanding into home eldercare solutions, positioning its embodied AI humanoids to capture growth opportunities in the burgeoning trillion-dollar industry amid accelerating aging trends.