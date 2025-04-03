Aker Horizons ASA: Annual Report 2024

FORNEBU, Norway, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aker Horizons ASA (the “Company”) hereby publishes its Annual Report 2024, which comprises the Board of Directors’ Report including the Sustainability Statement, the consolidated accounts, parent company accounts and the Auditor’s Report. In addition, the Company presents its Corporate Governance Report, its Remuneration Report and its Transparency Act Statement for 2024.

The reports are attached and are also available on www.akerhorizons.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/.

The Company has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

About Aker Horizons ASA

Aker Horizons ASA develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and sustainable industrial assets. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons ASA applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company is present on five continents. www.akerhorizons.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

