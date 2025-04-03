Exclusive Interview with CLOU Energy Storage’s Overseas GM Songyu He: Key Strategies for Global Expansion

SHENZHEN, China, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Sohu Finance interviewed Songyu He, General Manager of CLOU Energy Storage Overseas, to discuss the company’s global expansion and competitive strategies. Here are the key insights from the conversation.

How is CLOU expanding its overseas markets?

Songyu He: CLOU is focusing on three main regions: strengthening its presence in the Americas, expanding rapidly in Europe, and exploring opportunities in Belt and Road countries. In the Americas, CLOU has built strong local teams across sales, technical support, and after-sales service. In Europe, Germany, the UK, and Italy are key markets, with Spain emerging as a potential new focus.

What challenges does CLOU face in new overseas markets?

Songyu He: Securing the first large-scale project with a reputable local client is often the biggest hurdle. Beyond that, managing the full lifecycle of an energy storage project—from production and logistics to installation, commissioning, and ensuring 20 years of reliable operation—is crucial. CLOU prioritizes long-term brand building and sustainable market development.

How does CLOU navigate intense price competition?

Songyu He: CLOU adopts two key strategies:

1. Advancing Product Innovation with String Energy Storage Systems

The market is shifting from centralized to string energy storage systems. CLOU is developing AC storage cabinets that integrate string inverters and batteries into a single unit, improving efficiency and flexibility. Only a few companies globally can deliver mature string solutions, and CLOU is among them, with a focus on the Americas, Europe, and Japan.

2. Strengthening After-Sales Service

A robust after-sales network is crucial for long-term success. In the U.S., CLOU collaborates with over ten third-party engineering firms to provide maintenance and support across multiple states. In Chile, CLOU has established local service partnerships to support ongoing projects.

How does CLOU view the trend of overseas manufacturing?

Songyu He: While offshore manufacturing presents challenges such as labor costs and supply chain complexity, it can ultimately lower costs, especially when factoring in tariffs. CLOU is actively evaluating this approach.

What are CLOU’s advantages compared to other energy storage companies?

Songyu He: CLOU stands out in two key areas:

1. Deep Technical Expertise – With roots in smart metering and inverter (PCS) manufacturing, CLOU has a deep understanding of battery storage, power conversion, and grid integration.

2. Extensive Global Experience – CLOU has been active in the U.S. since 2018 and launched ERCOT projects in 2019, gaining strong expertise in international standards and regulatory compliance.

How has Midea supported CLOU’s global expansion?

Songyu He: Midea has strengthened CLOU’s global expansion by improving financial bankability, optimizing digital management, reducing costs, and leveraging its extensive global service network to accelerate market penetration.