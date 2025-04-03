Farrer Park Hospital and Alliance Healthcare Group Limited Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Patient Care and Promote Sustainable Healthcare Models

SINGAPORE, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Farrer Park Hospital and Alliance Healthcare Group Limited (Alliance) had on 27 March 2025 entered into a strategic partnership to drive innovation in healthcare delivery, strengthen collaboration between providers, payers, and physicians, and improve patient outcomes. The partnership will focus on developing a sustainable model for inpatient care while enhancing the quality of patient care.

As part of this collaboration, the two entities will introduce a new Home Recovery Programme for patients at Farrer Park Hospital, aimed at reducing the length of hospitalisation and enabling patients to recover comfortably in the comfort and safety of their own homes. This programme will be managed by Jaga-Me Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Alliance working closely with Farrer Park Hospital’s specialists to support patients receiving treatment at home. Key homecare services offered include remote monitoring, blood tests, ultrasound imaging, nursing procedures, and intravenous medication administration. The Home Recovery Programme is designed to help patients recover from a variety of conditions, including surgeries, medical treatments, and illnesses, with a focus on safety, comfort, and convenience.

This innovative approach aims to reshape the traditional healthcare delivery model by reducing length of hospitalisation, improving patient satisfaction, and offering cost-efficient care for patients. Both Farrer Park Hospital and Alliance Healthcare Group Limited are committed to the long-term success of this partnership, which will pave the way for more collaborative healthcare initiatives in the future.

About The Farrer Park Hospital

Farrer Park Hospital is the latest private tertiary acute care hospital in Singapore. The facility includes Farrer Park Medical Centre with specialist clinics, medical technology, nuclear medicine, and radiology services to support a wide range of surgical specialties in oncology, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, and cardiology. Designed by healthcare professionals and conveniently built above an underground train station, the hospital is a carefully created environment to enable modern yet holistic care for all its patients.

The hospital shares numerous calming gardens and inspiring artworks with its related hotel, One Farrer Hotel. Synergies between the hospital and hotel provide families and visitors with enhanced experiences in food and beverage, choices of accommodation, lifestyle programs and conference facilities. Farrer Park Hospital and One Farrer Hotel are part of The Farrer Park Company Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based company.