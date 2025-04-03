G-P Named Top Global Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix for Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions by QKS Group

G-P recognized for AI innovation, robust compliance infrastructure, best-in-class partner network and integrations and industry-leading customer support

BOSTON, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — REMOTE FIRST COMPANY — G-P (Globalization Partners) , recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today announced it has been named the top global leader in the QKS Group 2025 SPARK Matrix™: Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions report. G-P achieved the highest position among all vendors, securing the top ranked spot in the “SPARK Leaders” category for both customer impact and technology excellence.



The QKS Group 2025 SPARK Matrix: Employer of Record Solutions.

“With strong performance across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, G-P has firmly established itself as the leader in the global employment market,” said Ritvick Singh, Analyst at QKS Group. “G-P has an exceptional ability to streamline global workforce management and global compliance across more than 180 countries. Its robust global employment product portfolio, including the Global HR Agent G-P Gia™ and AI-enabled G-P EOR and G-P Contractor products, provide a comprehensive set of capabilities and support, making it the ideal choice for businesses looking to expand globally with confidence and to enhance overall HR functionality.”

G-P’s continued recognition as the industry leader is built upon a foundation of deep expertise and continuous innovation, ensuring customers receive the most reliable solutions available.

“As the undisputed leader in global employment, G-P is setting the standard for what businesses around the world should expect from EOR and global employment technology,” said Nat Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer at G-P. “Our recognition as the top global leader by QKS Group underscores our unwavering dedication to delivering the best of the best. We’re proud to lead the industry forward, empowering companies to build and manage global teams quickly and compliantly.”

About G-P

G-P is the recognized leader in global employment, delivering everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle. G-P offers a robust suite of products, including the trusted Global HR Agent, G-P Gia, and AI-enabled Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.