Gevme Appoints Michael Mazza as Chief Growth Officer to Accelerate Global Expansion

SINGAPORE, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Gevme, a leading event technology platform, today announced the appointment of Michael Mazza as Chief Growth Officer. This strategic hire reinforces Gevme’s commitment to accelerating its expansion across Asia-Pacific and strengthening its global footprint.

With over 25 years of entrepreneurial experience spanning fintech, technology, and business development, Mazza brings a wealth of expertise in scaling businesses across emerging markets. In his new role, he will spearhead Gevme’s growth initiatives, with an initial focus on deepening the company’s presence in the APAC region before expanding efforts in Europe and North America.

“Michael’s proven track record in building strategic partnerships and driving business expansion across diverse markets makes him the ideal leader to accelerate our growth trajectory,” said Daniel Tjan, Managing Director at Gevme. “His entrepreneurial mindset and deep understanding of the Asia-Pacific region will be invaluable as we strengthen our position as the premier event technology platform globally.”

Prior to joining Gevme, Mazza served as a Partner at Aguamazza, where he forged strategic alliances with promising startups across India, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. His extensive experience includes board positions at multiple technology companies, including Railpays and Omenetech, where he contributed to the development of innovative digital banking and payment solutions. Mazza also served as Senior Business Development Manager for Global Processing Services (GPS), where he expanded the company’s presence and partnerships throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

“I’m thrilled to join Gevme at such a pivotal moment in its growth journey,” said Mazza. “The events industry continues to evolve rapidly, and Gevme is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation with its innovative technology solutions. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive strategic growth initiatives and forge powerful partnerships that will expand our reach across APAC and beyond.”

Mazza’s appointment comes as Gevme continues to invest in enhancing its platform capabilities and expanding its market presence. The company has seen significant growth in recent years, establishing itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to create impactful event experiences.

About Gevme

Gevme is a leading event technology platform that empowers organizations to create, manage, and optimize exceptional event experiences. With a comprehensive suite of tools and solutions, Gevme enables businesses to seamlessly execute virtual, hybrid, and in-person events that drive meaningful engagement and measurable results.Trusted by leading brands and organizations worldwide, Gevme continues to innovate at the forefront of the event technology landscape.