HashKey AI Unveils Technical Roadmap, Launches First AI-powered Community Service ModAI

HONG KONG, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HashKey Group announces the launch of its AI business unit HashKey AI, and launches the first AI-powered community service ModAI. As a pioneer in deep integration of blockchain and AI, HashKey AI focuses on core Web3 scenarios, driving the evolution of AI from a “niche tool” to an “inclusive service” through its self-developed hybrid model engine, AI Agent collaboration, and decentralized infrastructure, empowering global users and projects to achieve cost reduction, efficiency gains, and business innovation.

Blockchain as the Ultimate Infrastructure for AI Agents

With large language models (LLMs) reaching full maturity, 2025 marks the explosive growth of AI at the application layer. The Web3 industry, long plagued by high technical barriers, fragmented tools, and scalability challenges, is now revitalized by the rise of AI Agents. Over 80% of internet content will soon be AI-generated, with more than half of tasks and interactions handled by AI—a trend accelerating rapidly on Web3.

HashKey AI asserts that blockchain, with its permissionless access, trustless execution, and transparent data properties, will serve as the optimal infrastructure for billions of AI Agents. For example, AI Agents can autonomously execute on-chain transactions via smart contracts, build trusted cross-chain environments through distributed ledgers, and enable privacy-preserving collaboration via zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs).

Dr. Xiao Feng, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group, stated: “The convergence of AI and blockchain is an inevitable technological revolution. HashKey AI will adopt a three-phase strategy—’scenario-first, infrastructure-building, ecosystem expansion’—to create a native blockchain-based Agent ecosystem. We aim to replace complex code with natural language interaction, empowering 1 billion Web3 users to participate in and benefit from the Agent-driven future. Our goal is not to chase trends but to define standards: becoming the essential utilities (‘water, electricity, and gas’) for Web3’s mass adoption in the AI era.”

HashKey AI’s Technical Roadmap

HashKey AI’s strategic framework—“vertical scenario penetration, infrastructure construction, open ecosystem collaboration”—establishes a full-stack technical system, merging lightweight Agent services with industry-grade platforms to deepen Web3-AI integration.

ModAI: Vertical Scenario-Driven Agent Service

As the world’s first Web3 AI community management solution, ModAI tackles multilingual, multi-platform, and round-the-clock operational challenges through lightweight deployment and a hybrid model engine. Integrated features include automated content moderation, human-like engagement, and AI-powered customer support, enabling community managers to slash operational costs by 80% and double user activity . Currently supporting Chinese and English communities, ModAI will expand to Japanese, Vietnamese, and other languages in the third quarter of 2025, while integrating on-chain data analytics to align community operations with user behavior, establishing itself as a standardized component for Web3 community management.

Built on decentralized principles, HashKey AI’s Agent framework automates task distribution via smart contracts and ensures privacy through ZKPs. Compatible with Ethereum, Solana, and other leading protocols, it addresses data silos and trust barriers, thereby forming a “developer-user-protocol” collaborative network to establish Web3’s first blockchain-native AI Agent ecosystem.

Combining proprietary vertical models with open-source LLMs (e.g., GPT), HashKey AI’s high-efficiency hybrid engine delivers Web3-optimized solutions for sentiment analysis, on-chain data analytics, asset settlement, and more. Enhanced by real-time on-chain data, it overcomes limitations of generic models, offering developers plug-and-play tools to accelerate Web3’s democratized technological upgrade.

ModAI Global Testing Invitation Now Open

Starting today, Web3 developers and community partners worldwide can submit testing applications via modai.hashkey.com The first 100 applicants will enjoy 1-month free access to AI-driven community management tools, enabling zero-threshold adoption of the next-generation AI solutions.

Language Support: Prioritized support for Chinese and English communities, with expansion to additional languages in Q3 2025.

Early Access Benefits: Testing partners will gain priority integration with HashKey AI’s MCP-inspired AI protocols, experiencing seamless multi-agent collaboration and other cutting-edge features.

Disclaimer

ModAI is not affiliated with token issuance and does not engage in any form of cryptocurrency fundraising activities. Verify all information through ModAI’s official channels to avoid fraudulent risks.

About HashKey AI

HashKey AI, a HashKey Group business, focuses on bridging blockchain and AI innovation. Leveraging AI Agents, industry-specific vertical models, and decentralized infrastructure, we aim to lower blockchain adoption barriers and expand its use cases, driving mass Web3 adoption. Our team comprises AI scientists, blockchain engineers, and financial experts. Vision: To become the Global AI Agent Infrastructure Provider, addressing full-stack AI needs—from community management to cross-platform Agent ecosystems.

About HashKey ModAI

ModAI, the first Web3 AI community management platform by HashKey AI, redefines decentralized community operations for blockchain projects, exchanges, and developers. By integrating blockchain-native protocols with hybrid model engines, ModAI’s proprietary AI Agent framework resolves efficiency bottlenecks in multilingual, multi-platform, and 24/7 community management. Our mission: Empower 1 million+ Web3 communities to harness AI advancements, optimize resource allocation, and strengthen consensus-building.

Learn more: modai.hashkey.com