MSquare Technology Wins Dual Gold at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards

SHANGHAI, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MSquare Technology and its founder & CEO, Wendy Chen, were awarded top honors at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards. MSquare received the Gold Stevie® for Most Innovative Tech Startup of the Year – Service, in recognition of its cutting-edge IP and Chiplet solutions. Wendy Chen was named the Gold Stevie® winner for Most Innovative Woman of the Year, honored for leading MSquare’s innovation journey while empowering women across the technology sector.



MSquare Technology wins dual Gold Stevie® Awards for innovation in tech and leadership

The Stevie® Awards are widely regarded as the world’s premier business honors, celebrating the achievements of organizations and professionals worldwide. The Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards are the only regional program that specifically recognizes innovation in the workplace across all 29 markets in the Asia-Pacific region. This year, more than 1,000 nominations were submitted. Amid strong competition, MSquare Technology and Wendy Chen stood out as a rare dual winner—recognized both as a company redefining semiconductor innovation and as a female leader driving transformation and inclusion in tech.

Since its launch in 2021, MSquare Technology has rapidly emerged as a key innovator in IP and Chiplet solutions, delivering breakthroughs in Chiplet interconnectivity and high-performance computing. Its achievements are backed by 78 granted patents and multiple international certifications, including ISO9001 and ISO26262. Driven by a vision to build an open ecosystem for AI and Chiplet technology, the company has demonstrated strategic focus through robust R&D investments and partnerships with leading foundries. With a global presence and deep innovation capabilities, MSquare is well-positioned to lead the next phase of semiconductor development—aligning with the standards of corporate innovation recognized by the Stevie® Awards.

Central to MSquare Technology’s innovation journey is the leadership of its founder and CEO, Wendy Chen. With over two decades of semiconductor industry experience, Wendy has led pioneering advancements in Chiplet solution and high-speed interface IP, positioning MSquare as a leader in AI and data center applications. Furthermore, her commitment to inclusive leadership has inspired more women to pursue careers in tech. Wendy’s ability to balance business expansion, sustained R&D investment, and people-centered leadership offers a compelling model for success in this traditionally male-dominated industry.

Wendy Chen acknowledged the dual honors with gratitude, saying, “These awards are not just for myself or the company, they belong to the entire MSquare team. We will continue striving to drive breakthroughs in AI computing through innovative IP and Chiplet technology, and to foster an open, collaborative ecosystem for global technology progress.”

About MSquare Technology:

MSquare Technology, incorporated in 2021, is a leading provider of integrated circuit IPs and Chiplets, dedicated to addressing the challenges of chip interconnectivity and vertical integration in the smart economy era. MSquare operates offices in Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney, and San Jose, comprising a team of a few hundred employees, with 80% dedicated to research and development. MSquare strives to foster an open ecosystem service platform for AI and Chiplets, providing comprehensive support for innovation and development within the IC and Chiplet industry.

About the Stevie® Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.