OneRoyal Joins the Financial Commission as an Approved Member

Enhancing Client Protection and Strengthening Trust in Financial Markets

MANILA, Philippines, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OneRoyal, a globally recognized multi-asset broker, is pleased to announce that one of its entities, Royal ETP LLC, is officially a member of the Financial Commission, an independent self regulatory organization and external dispute resolution (EDR) body for the financial services industry. This membership became effective on March 13, 2025, underscoring OneRoyal’s ongoing commitment to providing a secure, transparent, and client-centric trading environment.



OneRoyal Joins The Financial Commission

OneRoyal operates through multiple legal entities, including Royal Financial Trading (CY) Ltd, Royal Financial Trading Pty Ltd, Royal ETP LLC, and Royal CM Limited. The company serves a global clientele, primarily from regions such as Egypt, Indonesia, Lebanon, and Cyprus, offering services in English, Spanish, and Arabic.

A Commitment to Transparency and Client Protection

By joining the Financial Commission, OneRoyal’s reaffirms its dedication to upholding the highest industry standards in dispute resolution, customer service, and operational transparency. The Financial Commission provides traders and investors with an independent and efficient avenue for resolving disputes, ensuring fair treatment and impartial resolutions for OneRoyal’s clients.

“We are thrilled that one of our registered entities has become an official member of the Financial Commission,” said Katalina Michael Pantea, Global Head of Compliance and Legal at OneRoyal. “This partnership further validates our commitment to protecting our clients and maintaining a fair, transparent trading ecosystem. By aligning with the Financial Commission, we provide our clients with an additional layer of security, reinforcing their confidence in our brokerage services.”

Industry Best Practices and Compliance

OneRoyal has consistently adhered to international regulatory requirements, implementing stringent Anti Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) policies. The company ensures compliance with legal frameworks across its operational jurisdictions and upholds a comprehensive dispute resolution mechanism as part of its Terms & Conditions.

Additionally, OneRoyal’s website (www.oneroyal.com) meets industry best practices, including a dedicated section for Terms & Conditions, AML/KYC policies, and regulatory guidelines. The platform maintains a risk disclaimer on every page, providing clients with full transparency on trading risks.

Client-Focused Services

Currently serving over 20,000 active clients, OneRoyal provides premium brokerage services with the support of in-house consultants, advisors, and relationship managers. The firm prioritizes responsible trading practices, ensuring that consultants do not perform trading operations on behalf of clients. Furthermore, OneRoyal enforces a fair withdrawal policy, with no restrictions on profit withdrawals derived from either own funds or bonuses.

Looking Ahead

With its newly acquired Financial Commission membership, OneRoyal continues to enhance its client service and operational transparency, strengthening its position as a trusted broker in the global financial market.

For more information, please visit www.oneroyal.com.