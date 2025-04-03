OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH) Enters Into $80 Million Common Stock Purchase Agreement With White Lion GBM Innovation Fund, With An Eye Towards Leveraging Innovate GBM’s Non-Profit Ecosystem to Accelerate Glioblastoma Therapies

SEOUL, South Korea, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OSR Holdings, Inc. (“OSR”) (NASDAQ: OSRH), a global healthcare company focused on advancing innovative therapies, today announced that it has entered into a Common Stock Purchase Agreement with White Lion GBM Innovation Fund (“Innovation Fund”). Under this agreement, OSR has the right, but not the obligation, to sell up to $80 million in common stock to Innovation Fund over time, which will prospectively provide OSR with critical funding to accelerate its mission of improving patient outcomes worldwide.

Transforming Global Healthcare Through Innovation

OSR Holdings is committed to transforming the healthcare landscape through a diverse portfolio of cutting-edge biomedical initiatives. The company’s global network spans the United States, Europe, and Asia, focusing on oncology, immunotherapy, and medical devices. Among its key subsidiaries, OSR is advancing Vaximm, a Swiss-based biotech developing a novel GBM vaccine (VXM01) aimed at enhancing immune response against glioblastoma.

“This transaction is a major cornerstone in our plans to bring transformative therapies to market,” said Peter Hwang, CEO, OSR Holdings. “Glioblastoma remains one of the most challenging cancers, and we anticipate that establishing this financing facility will enable us to advance our Vaximm immunotherapy platform and other innovative healthcare solutions.

“We anticipate that this collaboration with Innovation Fund will also introduce our Vaximm VXM01 program into Innovate GBM’s ecosystem of researchers, clinicians, regulatory experts, investors, policymakers, and patient advocates; the same ecosystem that initially connected OSR and Innovation Fund. Together, we are committed to transforming glioblastoma treatment from a fragmented approach to one characterized by cooperation, transparency, and progress,” said Constance Höfer, CSO, OSR Holdings.

Innovate GBM: Expanding the Ecosystem to De-Risk Investment

Innovate GBM is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is dedicated to centralizing and expanding the glioblastoma innovation ecosystem. Innovate GBM unites scientists, clinicians, investors, patient advocates, and regulatory experts, creating an interconnected community that streamlines collaboration, amplifies resources, and accelerates investment into glioblastoma R&D. By bridging biotech companies, research institutions, and capital providers, Innovate GBM facilitates efficient funding toward promising therapies, moving groundbreaking research from academia into clinical settings rapidly. The OSR and Innovation Fund transaction is an example of the ecosystem at work.

“This transaction embodies Innovate GBM’s core vision,” said Kush Thukral, Co-Executive Director of Innovate GBM. “By bringing OSR Holdings and the GBM Innovation Fund together in our collaborative ecosystem, we accelerate capital deployment, enhance innovation, and ensure promising therapies reach patients faster.”

White Lion GBM Innovation Fund: A Strategic Investment Partner

The White Lion GBM Innovation Fund, one of Innovate GBM’s core sponsors, focuses on strategic funding opportunities in glioblastoma drug development. The Innovation Fund leverages the ecosystem curated by Innovate GBM to gain insights from the GBM community—including neuro-oncologists, scientists, and patient advocacy groups—to guide capital allocation toward the most impactful opportunities.

About OSR Holdings, Inc.

OSR Holdings, Inc. is a global healthcare company dedicated to advancing biomedical innovation. Through its subsidiaries, OSR is engaged in oncology immunotherapies, degenerative disease biologics, and medical device distribution. OSR’s vision is to acquire and operate a portfolio of innovative healthcare companies, improving patient care through cutting-edge research and development. For more information, visit www.OSR-Holdings.com.

About Innovate GBM

Innovate GBM is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding the glioblastoma ecosystem by uniting researchers, investors, clinicians, and patient advocates. By centralizing resources and facilitating strategic partnerships, Innovate GBM helps de-risk investment into GBM innovation, ensuring that funding flows efficiently to the most promising treatments. For more information, visit www.InnovateGBM.org.

Contact

ir@osr-holdings.com