Shanghai Electric Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreements Worth Over CNY 3.637 Billion at Hannover Messe 2025

HANNOVER, Germany, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At Hannover Messe 2025, Shanghai Electric (“the Company”, SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) announced the signing of strategic cooperation agreements totaling CNY 3.637 billion with enterprises from more than 10 countries, including Germany, the U.K., France, Egypt, and Zambia. These collaborations focus on advancing technological breakthroughs and industrial applications across three core themes: green and low-carbon solutions, smart infrastructure, and high-end manufacturing, with an emphasis on wind power, photovoltaics, energy storage, aerospace manufacturing, and industrial components.

“Shanghai Electric is transitioning from a traditional manufacturing enterprise to a provider of green intelligent systems. These agreements reflect a shared vision of complementary strengths and integrated innovation between global partners. This evolution in collaboration underscores our collective resolve to address the challenges of the global green transition,” said Wang Deyuan, Managing Director Assistant at Shanghai Electric Group.

Showcasing Breakthrough Innovations

At the exhibition, Shanghai Electric unveiled over 20 cutting-edge technologies, including automation solutions for the aerospace sector, new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturing systems, and zero-carbon industrial park solutions. Three flagship products stole the spotlight:

The “ Thinker” Smart PV Module : A next-generation photovoltaic solution integrated with real time AI-driven optimization for maximum energy yield.

: A next-generation photovoltaic solution integrated with real time AI-driven optimization for maximum energy yield. Next-Gen Hydrogen Cubic-Level Type-I Electrolyzer : Based on independently developed high-performance composite membrane technology, it can achieve technological advantages such as high hydrogen production, high energy efficiency, and easy operation and maintenance;

: Based on independently developed high-performance composite membrane technology, it can achieve technological advantages such as high hydrogen production, high energy efficiency, and easy operation and maintenance; 50 Nm³/h Seawater/Wastewater-to-Hydrogen System: Innovative development of electrolysis hydrogen production technology suitable for direct coupling of seawater/wastewater, which can achieve high-efficiency and high tolerance electrolysis hydrogen production capacity under different water qualities, and all indicators have reached the leading level in China .

Aerospace Automation Excellence

Through its subsidiary BROETJE Automation, a global leader in complex assembly systems, Shanghai Electric introduced the revolutionary “Snowflake” Mobile Robotic Platform. This system combines high-flexibility industrial robots with autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs), enabling dynamic resource allocation, heavy-load precision handling, and seamless manual/automatic control switching. The platform addresses critical industry challenges such as labor shortages, supply chain volatility, and demand for flexible production paradigms.

Driving the NEV Revolution

Shanghai Electric’s NEV solutions span the entire lithium battery lifecycle, from cell production to module/pack assembly. Highlights include:

A 900V DC high-voltage industrial air compressor with ultra-wide operating ranges and reliability.

with ultra-wide operating ranges and reliability. Modular thermal management systems using R290 (propane) refrigerant , prioritizing sustainability and efficiency.

, prioritizing sustainability and efficiency. Two high-efficiency variable-frequency compressors tailored for recreational vehicle applications.

Zero-Carbon Industrial Ecosystems

The Company’s “Full-Stack” Zero-Carbon Park Solution integrates wind, solar, hydrogen, smart motors, and AI algorithms to deliver comprehensive decarbonization for industrial hubs. Successfully deployed in multiple landmark projects, this system showcases Shanghai Electric’s expertise in end-to-end sustainability solutions.

