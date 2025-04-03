State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply: Full-coverage Line Inspection by Drones to Ensure Safe Electricity Use in Tourism

SHIZUISHAN, China, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — “Thanks so much to the power supply company. Using drones for inspection can help us clearly and accurately identify potential hazards in the internal line equipment of our tourist area. The power of technology is truly amazing!” On March 21, Zhang Xinmin, a staff member of Shahu Tourist Area in Pingluo County, Shizuishan City, said happily.

In recent years, with the mature application of drone technology, the operation and maintenance mode of the power supply system has undergone innovation. In areas rich in tourism resources, drone inspection, with its advantages of high efficiency, safety, and intelligence, is safeguarding the reliability of power supply in scenic areas and contributing to the high – quality development of the tourism industry.

Firstly, it enables high-efficiency inspection. The Shahu Power Supply Station conducts regular inspections on two 10 – kilovolt lines and more than ten switchgear in the scenic area. Li Baoning, an operation and maintenance worker, said, “Previously, manual inspection took two hours, but now drones can complete it in half an hour.”

Secondly, it offers precise detection. Equipped with high-definition cameras and infrared sensors, drones can accurately identify potential hazards on the lines, such as damaged insulators and broken conductor strands, ensuring that problems are detected and addressed early. Drone inspection has significantly reduced the number of fault – related power outages in the scenic area, providing reliable power support for special projects like “Night Tour of Shahu” and “Shahu’s All – Night City”.

Thirdly, it ensures safe operation and data – based management. When facing blind spots in the inspection of distribution lines in desert and lake areas, traditional manual inspection requires workers to climb poles or use large-scale equipment, which poses certain risks. Drones can be operated remotely, reducing safety hazards for personnel. Drones have made it easier to inspect areas that are difficult to access. Moreover, the data collected by drones can be transmitted to the background system in real – time. Combined with artificial intelligence and big – data analysis, inspection reports can be automatically generated, helping workers to promptly understand the status of the lines. This effectively guarantees the stability of power supply during the peak tourist season and ensures worry – free electricity use during the peak rural tourism season.