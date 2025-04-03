The World’s Largest Flawless Paraiba Tourmaline Heads To Auction At Bonhams Hong Kong



The Kat Florence Lumina

TORONTO, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Kat Florence Lumina, a flawless 181.61-carat Paraiba tourmaline, is completing its global debut tour with final exhibitions across Asia before making its way to Bonhams Hong Kong, where it will be auctioned on May 22.

Discovered in 2003 by gem hunter Don Kogen during a routine expedition through the Mavuco district of Mozambique’s Nampula province, the original crystal weighed an astounding 830 carats. Recognizing its extraordinary potential, Kogen estimated that a clean 300-carat stone could be achieved, an ambitious yield by any standard.

Years later, in 2009, Guinness World Records recognized the 191.87-carat Ethereal Carolina Divine Paraiba as the largest Paraiba tourmaline ever recorded. That gem was valued between $25 million and $125 million and became the benchmark for rarity and prestige.

In 2025, with the original crystal still uncut, Don’s wife, world-renowned jewelry designer Kat Florence encouraged him to revisit the stone. The initial result was a 315-carat gemstone, remarkable in size but compromised in brilliance. Like many Paraibas over 100 carats, it displayed “windowing,” a flatness that dulls fire and life at the center of the gem.

Kat, never one to compromise on perfection, envisioned more.

After thoughtful deliberation and months of precision work by Kat Florence’s elite cutting team, the stone was reimagined and reborn as The Kat Florence Lumina; a perfectly proportioned, flawless, 181.61-carat Paraiba. It is now the largest known Paraiba tourmaline of its kind: unheated, vividly saturated, and masterfully cut to ignite brilliance from every angle.

Certified by Bellerophon, AGL, and Gübelin Gem Lab, The Kat Florence Lumina holds global recognition for its rarity, uniting size, color, clarity, and cut in a way never before seen in the world of Paraiba tourmalines.

The stone is currently completing its final tour, with exhibitions in:

Taipei | April 11–13

| April 11–13 Singapore | May 10–11

| May 10–11 Hong Kong | May 17–21

On May 22, The Kat Florence Lumina will go under the hammer at Bonhams Hong Kong, offering collectors and connoisseurs a rare opportunity to own a true masterpiece.

Kat Florence is a globally celebrated jewelry house known for its uncompromising craftsmanship and dedication to the rarest, most exceptional gemstones on Earth.