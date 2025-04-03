Winners in the 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards Announced

Winners in Twelfth Annual Competition to Be Celebrated at 13 May Award Ceremony in Seoul

FAIRFAX, Va., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Winners have been announced in the twelfth annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards, the only awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace throughout the entire Asia-Pacific region. The list of Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners is available at http://Asia.StevieAwards.com.



Winners in the top business awards program in the Asia-Pacific region have been announced.

The Stevie® Awards are widely considered to be the world’s premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement over the past 23 years in programs such as The International Business Awards® and The American Business Awards®. The name Stevie is derived from the Greek word for “crowned.”

The 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards have recognized organizations in 23 markets, including Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, São Tomé and Príncipe, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam.

More than 1,000 nominations about innovative achievements from the 29 markets of the APAC region were considered by the judges this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others.

Among the top overall winners in the 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are SM subsidiaries including SM Retail, SM China, SM Supermalls, SM Limited Company, and SM Foundation with 16 Stevie wins from their offices in China and the Philippines. They won in categories including Innovative Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility, Award for Innovation in Consumer Events, Climate Protection and Sustainability Campaign of the Year, Award for Innovation in Community Relations or Public Service Communications. IntouchCX won 11 Stevie Awards in categories including Innovative Achievement in Thought Leadership, Innovative Achievement in International Expansion, and Most Innovative Customer Service Executive of the Year. Manila Electric Company also won 11 Stevies in categories including Climate Protection and Sustainability Campaign of the Year, Reuse and Recycle, and Climate Hero of the Year.

Other winners of five or more Stevie Awards include IBM (10), Tata Consultancy Services (10), Singtel (8), DigiPlus Interactive Corp (7), PLDT and Smart (7), Watsons (7), Ayala (6), Bank of the Philippine Islands (6), Cisco Systems (6), Megaworld Lifestyle Malls (6), Newport World Resorts (6), Ngong Ping 360 (6), ] Athena (5), FPT IS Company Limited (5), Globe Telecom, Inc (5), UpLift AI Group (5), and Yell Bangkok (5).

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 120 executives around the world acting as judges in February and March.

The 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards also includes the People’s Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Companies, a worldwide public vote for all nominees in the competition’s Company/Organization categories. Voting will be ongoing through 2 May 2025. Winners in these categories will receive a crystal People’s Choice Stevie Award.

“The submissions in the twelfth edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards were outstanding,” said Stevie Awards President, Maggie Miller. “The judges remarked that the innovation and perseverance demonstrated in the nominations was inspiring. We applaud all the Stevie Award winners this year and look forward to celebrating them on 13 May in Seoul, South Korea.”

For details about the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the 13 May awards ceremony in Seoul, and the list of Stevie Award winners, visit http://Asia.Stevieawards.com .

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .