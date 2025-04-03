World-Renowned Composer Joe Hisaishi Returns for Spectacular Collaboration with Singapore Symphony Orchestra

SINGAPORE, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Esteemed composer and conductor Joe Hisaishi will return to Singapore on July 3–4, 2025, at The Esplanade Concert Hall for an extraordinary evening of music in collaboration with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO). Presented by Willow Arts, this landmark reunites Hisaishi with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO), marking their third highly anticipated partnership, this exceptional event promises audiences a remarkable blend of musical brilliance and cinematic magic.

The concert will feature the World Premiere of Hisaishi’s “Symphonic Suite The Boy and the Heron,” offering an unprecedented symphonic interpretation of the score from legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki’s latest masterpiece. Additionally, the performance will showcase the Asia Premiere of Joe Hisaishi’s Harp Concerto, an extraordinary composition co-commissioned by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra alongside prominent orchestras from France and the United States.

Emmanuel Ceysson, the acclaimed principal harpist of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, joins the ensemble as soloist for the Harp Concerto. Renowned for his exceptional artistry, Ceysson’s performance is set to illuminate this groundbreaking musical experience.

Complementing these premieres, the evening’s diverse repertoire also includes Igor Stravinsky’s captivating Firebird Ballet Suite (1945) and Arturo Márquez’s exhilarating Danzón No. 2, further enriching this celebration of orchestral music.

Music lovers are invited not to miss this unforgettable night of cultural and artistic celebration, merging the worlds of orchestral performance, cinematic storytelling, and virtuosic talent. Ticket Sales begin on April 7, 2025, exclusively on SISTIC. Audiences are encouraged to book early to experience this once-in-a-lifetime musical spectacle.