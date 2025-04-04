Imperial Hotel, Kyoto Appoints Reiko Sakata as General Manager and Joins The Leading Hotels of the World

TOKYO, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Imperial Hotel, Ltd. is pleased to announce that Reiko Sakata has been appointed General Manager of the Imperial Hotel, Kyoto, scheduled to open in spring 2026. In addition, the Imperial Hotel, Kyoto joined The Leading Hotels of the World, the largest collection of independent luxury hotels on April 1, 2025.

The Imperial Hotel, Kyoto is a hotel that will preserve and integrate the Yasaka Kaikan, originally built in 1936 as a theater and has long been cherished as a gathering place for the local community. This legendary landmark is a national tangible cultural property and stands on the grounds of the Gion Kobu Kaburenjo.

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100588/202503316597/_prw_PI3fl_FRJ5eojO.jpg

– Reiko Sakata is appointed General Manager of the Imperial Hotel, Kyoto

Sakata joined Imperial Hotel, Ltd. in 2003 and began her career in wedding planning, later serving as Deputy Manager of Human Resources. She was named Director of Weddings in 2020, Director of Kyoto Preparatory Office in 2024, and she assumed the position of the Imperial Hotel, Kyoto’s General Manager on April 1, 2025. She is a graduate of the Tokyo Woman’s Christian University and holds a Master’s degree from the Graduate School of Business Administration, Keio University. She enjoys her daily meditative jog along the waterfront — wherever she is in the world.

Sakata shared her vision upon assuming her new position.

“It is both a privilege and a pleasure for me to take on the role of General Manager of the newly opening Imperial Hotel, Kyoto. This is a unique property where over a millennium of Kyoto’s elegant cultural heritage enfolds the 135-year legacy of hospitality Imperial Hotel has carefully cultivated.

“With respect for the rich history of this location, my mission is to ensure a stay that is not only exceptional in quality but also leaves a lasting warmth in the hearts of our guests, bringing smiles to their faces each time they recall their stay, stirring a gentle desire to return, whenever they think back.

“Having spent 22 years at the Imperial Hotel, it has become my firm belief that ‘people’ are the heart of everything we do. Each and every team member carries with them their passion, expertise and the pride that the Imperial Hotel has developed over the past 135 years. It is my deepest honor to lead this extraordinary team as we open our doors, raise the curtain, and start playing the notes together on this historic stage once more — welcoming guests not just for now, but for generations to come.”

Reiko Sakata is appointed General Manager of the Imperial Hotel, Kyoto: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100588/202503316597/_prw_PI2fl_B77j6Q2u.jpg

About Imperial Hotel, Kyoto

Current overview

Main uses: 55 rooms, restaurant and bar, wellness facilities (spa, pool, fitness gym), etc.

Completion: October 2025

Opening: Spring 2026 (planned)

Official website: https://www.imperialhotel.co.jp/kyoto

*This is the current plan and may be subject to change.

Imperial Hotel, Ltd. Official website: https://www.imperialhotel.co.jp/en?stt_lang=en

– Imperial Hotel, Kyoto joins The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW)

The Leading Hotels of the World boasts the world’s largest collection of independent luxury hotels, with over 400 luxury hotels in more than 80 countries. Membership is subject to strict criteria and only carefully selected hotels that meet a wide range of criteria are eligible for membership, with Imperial Hotel, Kyoto being the ninth hotel in Japan to meet these criteria. New candidate member hotels are screened annually and only around 5% of applications are approved. Imperial Hotel, Tokyo, one of the Imperial Hotel brands, has been a member of The Leading Hotels of the World since 1987.

“We are delighted to announce that Imperial Hotel, Kyoto — sister hotel to LHW’s Imperial Hotel, Tokyo, will be a member of The Leading Hotels of the World when it debuts in 2026,” said Deniz Omurgonulsen, Vice President, Member Experience, The Leading Hotels of the World. “Nestled within the iconic Gion Kobu Kaburenjo — the cultural heart of Kyoto — this extraordinary transformation will breathe new life into Yasaka Kaikan, a treasured 90-year-old landmark renowned for its architectural splendor. A seamless fusion of heritage and modern sophistication, Imperial Hotel, Kyoto will embody the artistry, elegance, and authenticity that define The Leading Hotels of the World.”

About The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd.

In 1928, 38 independent hoteliers came together to create LHW which now comprises more than 400 hotels in over 80 countries, making it the largest collection of independent luxury hotels. Since its inception, the Company has carefully curated a selection of distinctive hotels, resorts, inns, chalets, villas, and safari camps, from the snow-capped Alps of Europe to the African veldt, to share them with adventurous souls who seek the remarkably uncommon. The LHW community is made of exceptional individuals, united by a passion for the surprising discoveries and details that come with every travel experience. LHW hoteliers are artisans of hospitality whose expertise, commitment to excellence and individual flair allows them to create story-worthy moments for their guests. It is these authentic, individualized moments, combined with the warm high-touch service these hoteliers and their team provide, that keeps discerning travelers returning again and again. LHW’s collection covers the globe and promises a broad range of destinations and unique experiences, enhanced by LHW’s tiered guest loyalty program, Leaders Club. From converted former palaces and countryside retreats run by the same families for generations, to gleaming skyscrapers in dynamic urban centers, serene private island escapes, glamorous tented camps — and beyond — travelers are invited to explore, find inspiration, and experience unforgettable travel moments.

Official website: https://www.lhw.com