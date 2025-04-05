MEDIA ADVISORY – Canada’s No. 1 Hospital to announce strategy to attract world’s most promising scientists to drive health innovation and economic growth

TORONTO, April 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ —
WHAT: Canada’s No. 1 Hospital, University Health Network (UHN) is unveiling an ambitious strategy aimed at attracting the brightest minds in medical research to Canada, whose work will help fuel economic development, Canadian-based manufacturing and high-quality jobs.
WHEN: Monday, April 7, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. — Media, please arrive 15 minutes prior.
WHERE: UHN’s Toronto General Hospital, 200 Elizabeth Street, Toronto, ON
WHO:
- Hon. Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario
- Hon. Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier of Ontario and Minister of Health
- Dr. Kevin Smith, President & CEO, UHN
- Dr. Brad Wouters, Executive Vice President, Science & Research, UHN
- Mr. Cornell Wright, Deputy Chair, UHN Board of Trustees
Remarks will start promptly at 11:45 a.m.
For those outside the city of Toronto, event will be live streamed starting 11:45 am
More information at www.UHNCanadaleads.ca
