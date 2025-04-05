MEDIA ADVISORY – Canada’s No. 1 Hospital to announce strategy to attract world’s most promising scientists to drive health innovation and economic growth

TORONTO, April 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ —

WHAT: Canada’s No. 1 Hospital, University Health Network (UHN) is unveiling an ambitious strategy aimed at attracting the brightest minds in medical research to Canada, whose work will help fuel economic development, Canadian-based manufacturing and high-quality jobs.

WHEN: Monday, April 7, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. — Media, please arrive 15 minutes prior.

WHERE: UHN’s Toronto General Hospital, 200 Elizabeth Street, Toronto, ON

WHO:

Hon. Doug Ford , Premier of Ontario

Hon. Sylvia Jones , Deputy Premier of Ontario and Minister of Health

Dr. Kevin Smith , President & CEO, UHN

Dr. Brad Wouters, Executive Vice President, Science & Research, UHN

Mr. Cornell Wright , Deputy Chair, UHN Board of Trustees

Remarks will start promptly at 11:45 a.m.

For those outside the city of Toronto, event will be live streamed starting 11:45 am

More information at www.UHNCanadaleads.ca

RSVP: Please send confirmation of journalists attending to ana.fernandes@uhn.ca