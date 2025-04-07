Advancing Circular Economy: Sorbent Tissues Drive Sustainable Solutions in Australia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Australian government recently introduced the Circular Economy Framework, a strategic initiative designed to boost sustainability and economic growth. The framework aims to double the country’s circularity by 2025, potentially adding $26 billion to the GDP by 2035 and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 14%.

With sustainability driving business growth, 67% of Australian companies report financial benefits from their green strategies, according to SAP. Sustainable products may have higher upfront costs, the long-term advantages, such as improved efficiency, stronger brand reputation, and increased customer loyalty, outweigh the initial investment. As a result, more businesses are prioritizing sustainability, with 49% planning to increase spending over the next three years, up from 38% last year.

Aligning with this momentum, APP Group, through its strategic supply partnership with Sorbent, integrates sustainability into its operations in Australia, embedding eco-friendly practices to support the country’s circular economy.”

“At Sorbent we understand that toilet paper is a basic necessity in Australia, and we are committed to ensuring this essential product is produced sustainably,” stated Steve Nicholson, ANZ Director for Sorbent Paper Company. “We aim to support the Australian government’s new Circular Economy Framework and assist businesses in adopting sustainable practices as well.”

Sustainability plays a key role in how Sorbent manages their product manufacturing. Sorbent uses fibers from responsibly managed plantations, where fast-growing trees enable them to use less land while maintaining high product quality. Sorbent is PEFC-certified (Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification), ensuring that 100% of its raw materials are either PEFC CoC certified or sourced responsibly in accordance with PEFC guidelines.

Sorbent actively support Australia’s sustainability efforts by prioritizing responsible sourcing, efficient manufacturing, and eco-friendly innovations. Their commitment drives industry progress while meeting the increasing demand for sustainable products.

About APP Group

APP is a leading pulp, paper, and forestry company based in Indonesia, supplying high-quality tissue, packaging, and paper to over 150 countries. With operations in Indonesia and China, we prioritize sustainability, ethical practices, and the well-being of our employees, society, and the environment. Our Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030, aligned with ESG principles, guides our efforts in environmental protection, community support, biodiversity preservation, and carbon neutrality.