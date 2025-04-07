Manifest Global Strengthens International Education Portfolio with BridgeU Acquisition

Singapore -headquartered education investment firm Manifest Global has acquired UK-based BridgeU.

-headquartered education investment firm Manifest Global has acquired UK-based BridgeU. BridgeU joins Cialfo as the two portfolio brands under Manifest Global providing digital platforms to support the global student mobility industry.

SINGAPORE and LONDON, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Manifest Global today announced the acquisition of 100% of BridgeU from Kaplan. BridgeU will join Manifest’s growing portfolio of international education businesses, which includes global student guidance platform Cialfo.

BridgeU and Cialfo both provide digital platforms to support students, parents, and counsellors through the college and university application process. With a strong focus on international students, both platforms offer tools to explore universities, discover career pathways, and connect with higher education institutions — delivering comprehensive college and career planning support to users worldwide.

The acquisition strengthens Manifest Global’s position as a leader in global student guidance and university recruitment, offering schools and students greater choice while expanding the reach and impact of its services.

Rohan Pasari, CEO of Manifest Global, said the acquisition of BridgeU followed the recent addition of Delhi-based Kaaiser Australian Education Experts to the group, and marked a significant step forward in Manifest’s mission to increase access and opportunity for students around the world.

“By acquiring BridgeU, we’re able to support more schools and assist more students on their journey into higher education. Both BridgeU and Cialfo will continue to operate as separate platforms — ensuring schools have choice based on their specific needs. This is about combining expertise and accelerating our mission to open up more life-changing opportunities for students by connecting them with universities worldwide,” Pasari said.

Patrick Whitfield, CEO of BridgeU, said the acquisition was a timely opportunity to bring together the two companies for the benefit of students, schools, and universities.

“I believe that in Manifest Global, we’ve found a great new home for BridgeU. I’m excited to continue building on our relationships with schools and university partners — and to ensure we keep delivering the high-quality guidance that leads to outstanding outcomes for students,” said Whitfield.

About Manifest Global

Manifest Global is a global education investment firm headquartered in Singapore, specializing in building companies that connect the world towards growth, prosperity, and innovation. With a portfolio of brands including Cialfo, Explore, and Kaaiser, Manifest Global is dedicated to enhancing global student mobility and fostering an interconnected education ecosystem. It’s backed by prominent global funds including Susquehanna Asia Venture Capital, Square Peg, Tiger Global, SEEK Growth, DLF Ventures, Cercano Management, January Capital, and more. For more information, visit manifest.inc.

About BridgeU

Headquartered in London (UK), BridgeU’s mission is to connect global student talent with the best higher education opportunities worldwide and to help K-12 schools and universities alike to harness the advantages of relationships and digital solutions to drive international student mobility. The BridgeU university and careers guidance platform is used by international K-12 schools in over 140 countries to help students make smarter, more informed decisions about their global higher education and career pathways. BridgeU’s partnership services help universities to connect with the largest single community of international K-12 schools in the world and empower admissions teams to design truly student-centric recruitment strategies that align with institutional enrollment priorities. For more information about BridgeU, please visit bridge-u.com.

