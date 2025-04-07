TAILG launched V6 flat-wire hub motor and will attend the 137th Canton Fair

BEIJING, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TAILG, a global leader in electric two-wheelers, launched V6 flat-wire hub motor which introduced vehicle motor tech to two-wheel category on March 24. It will also showcase 19 models at 137th Canton Fair on April 15.

As the latest technological benchmark for electric two-wheelers, TAILG’s V6 motor tech was debuted in Beijng and was first applied in China on the 2025 version F52. It will significantly enhancing the power output, range, and energy efficiency.

At the same time, TAILG also introduced the Tai-Link system with enhanced vehicle intelligence and safety, ensuring more convenient riding experience, and more user-friendly electric mobility powered by AI.

To focus on quality upgrades, TAILG partnered with Huawei Cloud in March to launch a digital quality management solution covering R&D, production, and sales. Partnering with BYD, TAILG developed high-performance batteries and an integrated vehicle-battery-cloud safety system to improve safety and durability.

TAILG is actively engaging in overseas markets, not only strengthening its localized operations through the Indonesia Jakarta Lebaran Fair. It will also participate in the 137th Canton Fair, the world’s No. 1 foreign trade show, to let more merchants find the appropriate electric vehicle products.

TAILG will demonstrate 19 models of electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and E-bike series, from high-speed entertainment and daily commuting to delivery, providing diverse mobility solutions.

Welcome to TAILG’s booth ( Area C, Hall 16.2A 05-10/16.2B 12-17 ) in Guangzhou International Exhibition Center on 137th Canton Fair on April 15.

About TAILG

TAILG Group was established in Shenzhen, China in 2003. It’a group company integrating R&D, production, sales of electric two&three-wheelers, as well as the whole industry chain of sharing, charging and switching. TAILG has ten manufacturing bases worldwide with over 15 million units annually, and exports over 90 nations with more than 30,000 stores and served over 45million consumers.