Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced the first-time inclusion of two of its EdgeOne capabilities: Data Boosting and Rate Limitation into the core Technical Specifications of 3GPP – the world's largest global standards organization for mobile communications.



Tencent Cloud EdgeOne Contributes its Key Capabilities into 3GPP Core Standards, Sparking a New Wave of Technological Advancements

Since 2018, Tencent Cloud has actively participated in 3GPP standard setting and has led multiple global standard projects in fields such as multimedia network transmission, contributing hundreds of standard proposals in total. The inclusion of the two EdgeOne capabilities into the global standards also signifies that Tencent Cloud has reached a leading global level in the field of edge security acceleration.

Tencent Cloud EdgeOne is the first truly integrated edge security acceleration platform in China based on a new architecture. It provides comprehensive security protection, network and application performance acceleration, leading edge computing, and comprehensive monitoring and operational analysis capabilities.

The Data Boosting leverages Tencent Cloud’s edge nodes distributed across global availability zones, caching content on nodes closer to users. This minimizes issues such as network latency, connection errors, and network delays, helping users quickly enable network, page, and file optimization with one click, thereby handling service access requests in a faster, more stable, and secure manner.

After the Data Boosting solution was incorporated into the 3GPP core technical specifications TS 23.501/502/503, third-party applications and CDN acceleration nodes can make on-demand acceleration requests to the operator’s mobile network through standardized interfaces, meeting Quality of Service (QoS) requirements in real time, further reducing access latency and improving response speed.

Rate Limitation is used to distinguish normal client access from malicious access, maintaining site security by selecting appropriate statistical methods, limiting thresholds, and disposal methods. The inclusion of this capability in the 3GPP standards will encourage mobile network operators to provide information about internal speed limits, allowing third-party applications and Content Delivery Network (CDN) acceleration nodes to optimize relevant strategies, thereby reducing risks related to malicious resource usage, service abuse, and data leakage.

As mobile communication networks increasingly adopt cloud technologies, service architectures in the internet sector are gradually becoming essential infrastructure for mobile communication networks, and the integration of cloud and networks is accelerating globally.

In this context, Tencent Cloud EdgeOne continually refines its product by integrating research and development practices with industry development needs, garnering numerous authoritative certifications. Previously, EdgeOne has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s “Market Guide for DDoS Mitigation Solutions”, “Market Guide for Cloud Web Application and API Protection”, and “Market Guide for Edge Distribution Platforms”, and is named as a Major Player in the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Service 2024 Vendor Assessment”.

Simultaneously, leveraging its leading technology capabilities, EdgeOne has been implemented in typical scenarios across multiple industries such as finance, gaming, social entertainment, and e-commerce retail, becoming the first choice for top global clients expanding overseas and entering China. For example, in the gaming sector, 87% of the top 30 gaming companies in China use EdgeOne to handle millions of concurrent downloads; among the top 10 revenue-generating gaming companies in Korea, EdgeOne solutions have an 80% adoption rate. EdgeOne’s global nodes, paired with its innovative architecture, help accelerate game server access by over 30%, increase download speeds by an average of 50%, and boost first-day engagement by 20%.

According to EdgeOne product team, the inclusion of Tencent Cloud EdgeOne’s two core capabilities in the world’s most authoritative communication standards not only promotes further integration of technologies like CDN and mobile communication networks with international standards but also fosters a healthy industry ecosystem among application service providers, operators, and end users. End-to-end performance optimization will significantly enhance user experience.

As the four major product segments—Edge Acceleration, Edge Security, Edge Media, and Edge Development—continue to mature, EdgeOne will leverage Tencent’s more than 20 years of deep expertise in network and audio & video technologies to offer more diverse technical solutions to global users, aiding more enterprises in achieving sustainable and high-quality development.

