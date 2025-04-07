THIRDREALITY Launches Motion Sensor R1: Enhancing Smart Home Experiences

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As smart home technology evolves, there are still areas where convenience and security can be improved. THIRDREALITY’s new Motion Sensor R1, offers precise motion detection, unaffected by heat or sunlight. Unlike traditional PIR sensors, which can trigger false alarms, the R1 ensures reliable and accurate detection in any condition, making it a valuable upgrade for modern homes.



Motion Sensor R1 Precision Detection

Recently showcased at CES 2025, the Motion Sensor R1 received positive feedback for its innovative design and performance, highlighting its versatility and ease of integration into smart home systems.

For Lisa, a busy mom, the Motion Sensor R1 became a key part of her home safety routine. After a near-accident with her child, Lisa installed the R1 in the hallway outside the bedroom. Thanks to the adjustable sensitivity, she was able to customize the sensor’s detection range to cover just the areas she needed, ensuring it only triggered alerts when necessary. Powered by three AA batteries, the sensor’s long battery life eliminated the need for frequent maintenance, giving Lisa peace of mind without complicated wiring or installation.

Mark, a tech enthusiast, found the Motion Sensor R1 equally impressive. He integrated it into his Home Assistant, extending his smart home capabilities. With OTA (Over-The-Air) updates and customizable features, Mark adjusted the sensor to suit his needs, from turning on garage lights to optimizing energy efficiency. The R1’s long battery life and reliable detection across diverse spaces gave him the flexibility to perfect his smart home automation.

For both Lisa and Mark, the Motion Sensor R1 wasn’t just a motion detector—it was a step forward in smart home technology, offering both enhanced security and convenient automation in a simple, long-lasting package.

For more information about THIRDREALITY and the Smart Motion Sensor R1, please contact us.

About THIRDREALITY

Third Reality is a smart home technology company, dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly, and secure smart home products. Through continuous innovation and a deep understanding of market needs, the company strives to provide an improved smart home experience for users worldwide.

THIRDREALITY Motion Sensor R1 is now available for purchase online, including Amazon. Please visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DX61CQPW or https://3reality.com/product/motion-sensor-r1/ for more details on how this advanced security device can be part of your smart home solution.

For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website: https://www.3reality.com/

