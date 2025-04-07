UGREEN Showcases the New AI-Powered NASync iDX Series at NAB Show 2025, Transforming Data Management for Content Creators

LAS VEGAS, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From April 6-9th, UGREEN, a global leader in consumer electronics and charging technology, is showcasing its innovative NASync series at the NAB Show in Las Vegas. The UGREEN NASync iDX6011 and iDX6011 Pro have been the highlights of the display at Booth SL9210 in the Las Vegas Convention Center. These latest UGREEN NASync iDX models revolutionize data management and security for content creators through advanced AI technology, setting a new standard as the world-first AI-powered NAS.



The New AI-Powered UGREEN NASync iDX Series at NAB Show 2025

UGREEN NASync is a series of network-attached storage devices tailored for personal, home, or business use. In March 2024, UGREEN launched a 44-day crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for the NASync DXP series, successfully raising over $6.6 million achieved No.1 in the NAS category. This remarkable support highlights the strong demand for advanced storage solutions.

On April 6th, UGREEN hosted a panel event themed “AI-Powered Storage for Creators” to discuss how the latest iDX series AI NAS can improve content creators’ day to day workflow. Industry experts featuring Intel’s NAS and Thunderbolt Marketing Director Larry Blackburn, Emmy®-Winning Creative, Media and Technology Consultant Anthony Bari, Director, Writer and VFX supervisor Gary Adcock, and UGREEN Business Development Manager Erick Oliveros, explored six groundbreaking AI features in the UGREEN NASync iDX series: AI Photo Album, Smart Tags, AI Chat, LLM Search, and Smart Meeting Summarization. The discussion covered the limitations of traditional storage solutions and how AI-powered NAS is revolutionizing content creation and transforming the industry.

Larry Blackburn, NAS and Thunderbolt Marketing Marketing Director from Intel said “It is fantastic to see UGREEN NASync iDX series with Intel® Core Ultra™ processors showcasing advance AI capabilities that improves the user experiences for data storage solutions.”

As part of the world’s leading AI NAS series, the UGREEN NASync iDX6011 represents the first AI NAS solution featuring a built-in Large Language Model (LLM), redefining intelligent network-attached storage. The combination of high performance, advanced AI, massive storage, enterprise-level security, and a seamless user experience makes it an ideal solution for film and television professionals handling intensive workloads and large-scale data management:

Powerful Performance and AI Capabilities: Equipped with a 14-core, 18-thread Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Processor (up to 4.50 GHz turbo), the NASync iDX 6011 ensures fast data processing, seamless multitasking, and enhanced AI performance. It is optimized for large language model (LLM) processing, AI-driven content generation, and image analysis, enabling efficient and intelligent workflows.

The advancements showcased by UGREEN at the 2025 NAB Show highlight the rapid evolution of technology, adeptly addressing and anticipating the specialized needs of creative industries worldwide. This marks an exciting era in digital content creation, driven by intelligent solutions such as those offered in UGREEN’s pioneering NASync series.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ugreen.com/.

©Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About UGREEN

Since 2012, UGREEN has been dedicated to creating innovative electronic devices and accessories that are both technologically advanced and affordable for consumers. Its user-focused approach lies at the core of the brand, which has earned the trust of over 200 million users globally. Lately, the brand has expanded into innovative new fields, including AI-powered NAS solutions, further enhancing its commitment to meet evolving consumer needs.

Contact info: pr@ugreen.com