Acclime acquires The Advisory Group to strengthen service capabilities in Australasia

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Acclime, a leading global provider of business advisory, tax, and governance services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of The Advisory Group (TAG), a highly regarded professional services firm based in Auckland. Founded in 2006, TAG has grown to employ over 30 professionals, specialising in tax, advisory, and company secretarial services for SMEs, multinational corporations, and high-net-worth individuals.

This strategic acquisition allows Acclime to broaden its service offerings and provide TAG’s clients with enhanced opportunities for regional and global expansion through Acclime’s extensive network across 18+ markets worldwide. TAG’s expertise will complement Acclime’s existing services in New Zealand, including business advisory, virtual CFO services, film and entertainment services, tax advisory, and fund services.

Izzy Silva, Group CEO of Acclime, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome the talented TAG team to Acclime. Their extensive experience will significantly strengthen our presence and service provision across Australasia. As Acclime continues to expand its differentiated professional services in the region, New Zealand plays a pivotal role in supporting our clients, particularly those entering the market or seeking growth opportunities in Asia. We are also excited to have Sudhir Lala, Graham Lawrence, and Martyn Henderson join the New Zealand leadership team, and we look forward to working together to drive long-term value for our clients.”

Randolph van der Burgh, Acclime’s Regional Director Australasia, added: “The acquisition of TAG boosts our advisory capabilities in Australasia and solidifies Acclime’s position as a Top 20 accounting, tax, advisory, and governance firm in New Zealand.”

Sudhir Lala, Director of The Advisory Group, shared his thoughts on the acquisition: “We have experienced strong growth in recent years, and joining Acclime represents the next logical step in our journey. This partnership offers tremendous opportunities for both our team and our clients. We are already seeing positive outcomes as we collaborate to deliver greater value to our clients.”

Acclime’s existing Auckland office in Ellerslie will continue operations alongside TAG’s downtown CBD office. TAG will rebrand under the Acclime name later this year.

About Acclime

Acclime provides businesses with corporate, governance, and advisory services. It operates in 18+ markets, employing 1,600+ dedicated professionals. The firm provides a comprehensive range of professional services and business advisory to help businesses navigate complex regulatory environments and achieve their goals at all stages of the business life cycle.

www.acclime.com

About The Advisory Group

Founded in 2006, The Advisory Group is a boutique, chartered accounting practice specialising in providing accounting, taxation, and business advice to successful privately owned businesses and to high-net-worth individuals. Based in Auckland, The Advisory Group team has the experience and the expertise to advise on complex business affairs, and welcomes close, personal and trusting relationships.