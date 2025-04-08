Ant Digital Technologies Establishes International Headquarters in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) held the OASES Partnership Signing Ceremony today to welcome a new batch of strategic enterprises to set up or expand their operations in Hong Kong. During the ceremony, Ant Digital Technologies officially became a Key Enterprise Partner and announced that its international headquarters will be based in Hong Kong.

Looking ahead, the company intends to create joint laboratories with local universities and research institutes and leverage Hong Kong’s robust financial ecosystem to advance Web3 and AI technologies while enhancing digital asset circulation.

“Hong Kong serves as a bridgehead for our global strategy. By establishing our international headquarters here, we reaffirm our commitment to the AI and Web3 industries. Over the past two years, we have significantly invested in developing AI large models, and building core capabilities such as trusted intelligent agents. In the Web3 domain, we have implemented an ESG asset tokenization platform—’Two Chains and One Bridge‘—that effectively connects green assets with the international capital market,” said Dr. Zhao Wenbiao, CEO of Ant Digital Technologies.

With a global network of over 300 partners and more than 10,000 enterprise customers served, Ant Digital Technologies currently leads in blockchain, privacy computing, and AI technologies. The company’s international business operations witnessed a 300% revenue increase in 2023.

Ant Digital Technologies has already scaled its AI solutions to support the digital transformation of traditional businesses, enhanced digital security with AI-driven risk management tools throughout the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and actively participated in the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s Project Ensemble.

Ant Digital Technologies is currently investing heavily in the AI large model business. Its recently unveiled EnergyTS model has achieved remarkable accuracy in forecasting photovoltaic power generation. Supported by trusted intelligent agent technologies, the company has also launched a comprehensive, enterprise-level intelligent agent development platform covering the whole chain—from computing power and data to model and application—and is preparing to roll out large-scale deployments in collaboration with several key financial institutions within the year.

Dr. Zhao Wenbiao further emphasized, “Hong Kong is a global innovation hub where cutting-edge technology and entrepreneurial spirit combine to create transformative breakthroughs. Moving forward, we plan to further integrate Hong Kong’s industry, academic, and research resources to drive collaborative innovation in digital technology throughout the Greater Bay Area.”

About Ant Digital Technologies

Ant Digital Technologies is Ant Group’s digital technology subsidiary. Ant Digital Technologies continues to promote the development and application of digital technologies, introducing leading products like ZOLOZ, mPaaS and ZAN based on its expertise in AI, privacy computing, and security technology. Ant Digital Technologies is committed to working with partners across different industries to support small and medium-sized financial institutions in their digital transformation, enable SMEs in the service industry to operate digitally, and facilitate digital collaboration across industries. Revenue from Ant Digital Technologies’ international business operation increased by 300% in 2023.