LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hohem, a leading global innovator in smartphone and camera gimbals, is delighted to announce its participation in the NAB Show 2025, taking place in Las Vegas from April 6th to 9th, 2025. Hohem makes several groundbreaking product lineups designed to elevate the filmmaking and content creation experience.



Hohem Present Game-Changing AI-Powered Creator Tools at NAB 2025

Visitors are invited to visit Hohem at Booth Number SL12516 at South Hall Lower to experience live demonstrations, and interactive workshops with professional photography content creators, and participate in Hohem-exclusive activities for a chance to win unique gifts and a first look at the latest releases. The Hohem team will be on hand to demonstrate how AI-powered gimbals can enhance your filmmaking workflow, providing more excellent stability, creativity, and efficiency.

Elevate Creativity with AI-Powered Hohem Gimbals

With features tailored to meet the evolving needs of filmmakers and content creators, Hohem’s innovative tools empower creators to unleash their creativity like never before.

With Hohem’s advanced AI Technology, filmmakers and content creators can now unlock a whole new realm of creative possibilities.

Key Product Featured at the Hohem Booth:

Hohem iSteady M7 Smartphone Gimbal : Flagship smartphone gimbal with subject tracking and a 1.4-inch full-color screen controller that elevates smartphone photography.

: Flagship smartphone gimbal with subject tracking and a 1.4-inch full-color screen controller that elevates smartphone photography. Hohem iSteady MT2 Camera Gimbal : Harnessing AI technology for ultra-smooth stabilization and intelligent shooting modes.

: Harnessing AI technology for ultra-smooth stabilization and intelligent shooting modes. Compact and Portable Gimbals: Explore Hohem’s range of lightweight gimbals suitable for smartphones, action cameras, and tablets.

Learn, Create, and Share

To foster creativity, Hohem will host an exclusive series of workshops at NAB 2025, featuring renowned filmmaking experts and content creators. Industry voices like @emtfilms @its.gundars.magone @annieglaudane & @ottojulian_ will share their insights on how Hohem’s cutting-edge tools enhance visual storytelling. From hands-on demos to pro tips on cinematic techniques, these sessions are designed to inspire and empower creators at every level. Open to all NAB visitors, the workshops offer a unique opportunity to learn from the best and elevate your creative journey.

About Hohem:

Hohem is a leading innovator in gimbal technology, specializing in cameras and smartphones, designed to enhance the filmmaking and content creation experience. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Hohem continues to redefine industry standards and inspire creativity worldwide. Its innovation Gimbals has been chosen by customers in over 50 countries.

