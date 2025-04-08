Hydra X Partners with Canton Network to Launch First Structured Product on the Network: Sigma Value Token

SINGAPORE, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hydra X, a leading provider of end-to-end market infrastructure for digital and traditional financial markets for financial institutions, has announced the successful launch of the Sigma Value Token on the Canton Network—marking the first tokenized structured product to go live on the institutional-grade blockchain.

This milestone follows a strategic partnership between Hydra X and Canton Network, a purpose-built Layer 1 protocol designed to meet the compliance, privacy, and scalability needs of financial institutions.

“These types of structured investment opportunities are a great addition to the Canton Network ecosystem. Investors are looking for innovative ways to optimize yield and diversify their portfolios at the same time,” said Georg Schneider, Head of Financial Products at Digital Asset. “Hydra X’s Sigma Value Token showcases how institutions can leverage the Canton Network to deliver compliant, scalable, and privacy-preserving financial innovations to the market.”

The Sigma Value Token, developed by Sigma Value in partnership with Hydra X, is a market-neutral, high-yield note designed for institutional and accredited investors, and offers steady returns independent of ETH price movements.

“The Sigma Value Token is just the beginning,” said Mark Tang, VP of Client Solutions at Hydra X. “We’re excited to deepen our collaboration with the Canton Network and introduce more tokenized products that reshape how capital markets operate.”

About Hydra X

Hydra X is a leading provider of end-to-end market infrastructure for both digital and traditional financial markets. It offers a fully compliant digital asset ecosystem, designed to ensure seamless integration with traditional financial systems. With a strong focus on the tokenization of real-world assets, Hydra X enables institutions to unlock liquidity and efficiency in capital markets through secure, scalable, and interoperable infrastructure.

Regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and other jurisdictions, the Hydra X group operates as a licensed broker for the distribution of securities, an exchange for secondary trading, and a custodian for secure safekeeping and settlement.

For more information, visit our website or LinkedIn .

About the Canton Network

The Canton Network is the financial industry’s first and only public chain that can achieve on-chain privacy, control, and interoperability, making it the most suitable network for institutional assets. The Network launched for testing with the participation of a group of leading financial institutions, infrastructure providers, technology firms, and consultants in August 2023. Initially built upon Digital Asset’s technology, the Network’s controls, governance, and app development have been open-sourced and decentralized to be managed by all participants, with the goal of fostering greater innovation and Network utility. The Canton Network’s design overcomes the shortfalls of existing blockchain networks by enabling previously siloed systems in finance to become interoperable and synchronized in ways that had been impossible before. Offering the privacy and controls required for highly regulated organizations, the Canton Network creates a safe environment in which assets, data, and cash can move freely across applications in real-time, unlocking new efficiencies and powering innovation.

Learn more at: www.canton.network