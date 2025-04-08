Kia Design Presents Opposites United: Eclipse of Perceptions at Milan Design Week 2025

Kia Design returns to Milan Design Week for third consecutive year, providing a platform for artistic expression and cultural exchange

Works by artists Philippe Parreno and A.A. Murakami curated to reflect the brand’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy

‘ Marquee’, ‘The Cave’, ‘Beyond the Horizon’ and ‘The Eclipse’ deliver a sensory journey echoing the evolution of Kia’s design philosophy

Exhibition runs from April 7-13 at Museo della Permanente in Milan, Italy

MILAN, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kia Design has introduced the theme of its Milan Design Week 2025 exhibition, Opposites United: Eclipse of Perceptions, in collaboration with internationally acclaimed artists Philippe Parreno and A.A. Murakami (Azusa Murakami and Alexander Groves).



‘Marquee’ by Philippe Parreno at Kia’s ‘Opposites United: Eclipse of Perceptions’ exhibition

This year’s exhibition continues Kia’s commitment to cultural exchange and creative exploration. Focusing on the brand’s evolving transformation – rooted in its core cultural values and creative identity – the event sparks conversations that challenge and inspire both Kia Design and the global creative community.

By bringing together visionary artists such as Philippe Parreno and A.A. Murakami, alongside Kia Design and other prominent members of the global creative community, the exhibition aims to offer an interactive experience where visitors can engage with the ideas, philosophies, and expressions that shape contemporary creativity.

Since its first participation in Milan Design Week in 2023, Kia Design has sought to support art and culture by providing a platform for artists to express their interpretations of the brand’s design philosophy, ‘Opposites United’. Participating artists collaborate on experimental approaches, expressing the ‘Opposites United’ theme through their works or performances, creating resonant experiences for visiting audiences.

The Eclipse

A central stage for performances and talk sessions, ‘The Eclipse’ features tiered seating reminiscent of the Colosseum, with content projected onto a layered system of shades. In this space, the audience is encouraged to become active participants, immersed in the content and interpreting it subjectively, rather than simply remaining as observers.

Eclipses have held significant scientific, religious, and cultural meanings throughout human history. These celestial events have inspired us to dream, look beyond our own existence, predict the future and advance our technologies.

Opposites United: Eclipse of Perceptions uses the space to embody the story of Kia Design, and its ambition to evolve relentlessly, through dramatic staging and spatial transformations.

To read the full text, please visit the Kia Global Media Center.