Maha Songkran of The Mekong River 2025

By Oulayvanh Sisounonth

Maha Songkran of The Mekong River 2025: “Bridging Love Across Borders: The Joyful Splash of Thai Nong Khai”

From 12 to 15 April at 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM, at the Twin Naga Courtyard, in front of Wat Lam Duan, Nong Khai Province

First Time in Thailand! The Grandest Songkran Festival of the Mekong River.

Celebrate the Thai-Lao New Year with Maha Songkran of The Mekong River 2025, showcasing the local identity of Mekong communities. This festival presents Thailand’s Songkran as a source of national pride, powered by local soft power to share stories of tradition, belief, and lifestyle along both sides of the Mekong River.

  • Traditional Procession of Luang Phor Phra Sai – The sacred Buddha image of Nong Khai on April 13, 2025 at Wat Pho Chai, Mueang Nong Khai District
  • Celebrity Songkran Parade – Thai and Lao stars bringing festive vibes on April 14, 2025

Celebrate the Thai-Lao New Year with vibrant joy and unforgettable cultural fun. Immerse yourself in the ultimate experience through 5 MUST DO IN THAILAND: Must Taste, Must Try, Must Buy, Must Seek, and Must See.

Must Taste – Iconic Delicacies to Try

  • Muan Zapp Zone – Signature dishes from Thai Nong Khai and Lao cuisine
  • Kin Zapp Naeb Khong Zone – A feast of seafood, international, and regional specialties
  • Muan Bar Zone – Sip herbal mocktails while relaxing by the Mekong River

Must Try – Exciting Activities

  • Highlight Activities: “Saad Muan Tai Nong Kai” and “Muan Foam Num Kan”
  • Sand Pagoda Building – A cultural tradition blended with Songkran fun
  • DIY Craft Workshops for art and culture lovers
  • EDM Molam Music Festival Transistor Radio Stage – Bringing joy through music and lively Isan rhythms. Experience the EDM Molam Music Festival for the first time in Thailand which is a unique fusion of Electronic Dance Music (EDM) mixed with traditional Isan folk melodies.
  • April 12: DJ Mhan
  • April 13: DJ Golffy
  • April 14–15: DJ PK Boy

Transistor Radio Stage – Classic vibes and joyful Isan rhythms

Main Stage Concerts – Live performances by top Thai and Lao artists throughout all four days of the festival:

April 12:

  • 7:00 PM – TAIY AKARD
  • 8:00 PM – Meentra Inthira
  • 9:00 PM – Atom Chanakan

April 13:

  • 7:10 PM – BLACK EYES
  • 8:00 PM – FREEHAND
  • 9:00 PM – Instinct

April 14:

  • 7:00 PM – Por Unnop
  • 8:00 PM – Yinglee Srijumpol
  • 9:00 PM – Yes’sir Days

April 15:

  • 6:00 PM – Did Kitty
  • 7:00 PM – ASIA7
  • 8:00 PM – Ying Thitikarn
  • 9:00 PM – Sweet Mullet

Spectacular Fireworks Show

Theme: “Bridging Love Across Borders: The Grand Songkran of Nong Khai”

Must Buy – Artistic Finds & Unique Souvenirs

Craft Lovers’ Market – “Kraft Kakkak” featuring handmade crafts and spiritual charms

Must Seek – Stunning Views

The 30-Meter Holy Water Tunnel with Laser Lights – A blessing-filled immersive experience

Must See – Local Lifestyle & Traditions

Opening Highlight: “The Enchanting Nong Khai: Life Along the Mekong”

Daily Cultural Performances:

  • April 12: 5:00 PM – Yen Thua La Song Fang Khong, 6:30 PM – Fon Ae Dok Koon.
  • April 13: 5:00 PM – Kaeng Fai Fueai Fon, 5:30 PM – Isan Muan Suen Ho Saew.
  • April 14: 5:00 PM – Songkran Ban Rao, 6:30 PM – Lai Khaen Kaen Koon.
  • April 15: 5:00 PM – Roeng Ruen Chuen Songkran, 5:30 PM – Long Khong.

Temple Fair Zone

Experience a lively Isan-style temple fair celebrating the Thai New Year in traditional festive spirit.

