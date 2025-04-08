Maha Songkran of The Mekong River 2025: “Bridging Love Across Borders: The Joyful Splash of Thai Nong Khai”

From 12 to 15 April at 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM, at the Twin Naga Courtyard, in front of Wat Lam Duan, Nong Khai Province

First Time in Thailand! The Grandest Songkran Festival of the Mekong River.

Celebrate the Thai-Lao New Year with Maha Songkran of The Mekong River 2025, showcasing the local identity of Mekong communities. This festival presents Thailand’s Songkran as a source of national pride, powered by local soft power to share stories of tradition, belief, and lifestyle along both sides of the Mekong River.

Traditional Procession of Luang Phor Phra Sai – The sacred Buddha image of Nong Khai on April 13, 2025 at Wat Pho Chai, Mueang Nong Khai District

Celebrity Songkran Parade – Thai and Lao stars bringing festive vibes on April 14, 2025

Celebrate the Thai-Lao New Year with vibrant joy and unforgettable cultural fun. Immerse yourself in the ultimate experience through 5 MUST DO IN THAILAND: Must Taste, Must Try, Must Buy, Must Seek, and Must See.

Must Taste – Iconic Delicacies to Try

Muan Zapp Zone – Signature dishes from Thai Nong Khai and Lao cuisine

Kin Zapp Naeb Khong Zone – A feast of seafood, international, and regional specialties

Muan Bar Zone – Sip herbal mocktails while relaxing by the Mekong River

Must Try – Exciting Activities

Highlight Activities: “Saad Muan Tai Nong Kai” and “Muan Foam Num Kan”

Sand Pagoda Building – A cultural tradition blended with Songkran fun

DIY Craft Workshops for art and culture lovers

EDM Molam Music Festival Transistor Radio Stage – Bringing joy through music and lively Isan rhythms. Experience the EDM Molam Music Festival for the first time in Thailand which is a unique fusion of Electronic Dance Music (EDM) mixed with traditional Isan folk melodies.

April 12: DJ Mhan

April 13: DJ Golffy

April 14–15: DJ PK Boy

Transistor Radio Stage – Classic vibes and joyful Isan rhythms

Main Stage Concerts – Live performances by top Thai and Lao artists throughout all four days of the festival:

April 12:

7:00 PM – TAIY AKARD

8:00 PM – Meentra Inthira

9:00 PM – Atom Chanakan

April 13:

7:10 PM – BLACK EYES

8:00 PM – FREEHAND

9:00 PM – Instinct

April 14:

7:00 PM – Por Unnop

8:00 PM – Yinglee Srijumpol

9:00 PM – Yes’sir Days

April 15:

6:00 PM – Did Kitty

7:00 PM – ASIA7

8:00 PM – Ying Thitikarn

9:00 PM – Sweet Mullet

Spectacular Fireworks Show

Theme: “Bridging Love Across Borders: The Grand Songkran of Nong Khai”

Must Buy – Artistic Finds & Unique Souvenirs

Craft Lovers’ Market – “Kraft Kakkak” featuring handmade crafts and spiritual charms

Must Seek – Stunning Views

The 30-Meter Holy Water Tunnel with Laser Lights – A blessing-filled immersive experience

Must See – Local Lifestyle & Traditions

Opening Highlight: “The Enchanting Nong Khai: Life Along the Mekong”

Daily Cultural Performances:

April 12: 5:00 PM – Yen Thua La Song Fang Khong, 6:30 PM – Fon Ae Dok Koon.

April 13: 5:00 PM – Kaeng Fai Fueai Fon, 5:30 PM – Isan Muan Suen Ho Saew.

April 14: 5:00 PM – Songkran Ban Rao, 6:30 PM – Lai Khaen Kaen Koon.

April 15: 5:00 PM – Roeng Ruen Chuen Songkran, 5:30 PM – Long Khong.

Temple Fair Zone

Experience a lively Isan-style temple fair celebrating the Thai New Year in traditional festive spirit.