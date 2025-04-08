Maha Songkran of The Mekong River 2025: “Bridging Love Across Borders: The Joyful Splash of Thai Nong Khai”
From 12 to 15 April at 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM, at the Twin Naga Courtyard, in front of Wat Lam Duan, Nong Khai Province
First Time in Thailand! The Grandest Songkran Festival of the Mekong River.
Celebrate the Thai-Lao New Year with Maha Songkran of The Mekong River 2025, showcasing the local identity of Mekong communities. This festival presents Thailand’s Songkran as a source of national pride, powered by local soft power to share stories of tradition, belief, and lifestyle along both sides of the Mekong River.
- Traditional Procession of Luang Phor Phra Sai – The sacred Buddha image of Nong Khai on April 13, 2025 at Wat Pho Chai, Mueang Nong Khai District
- Celebrity Songkran Parade – Thai and Lao stars bringing festive vibes on April 14, 2025
Celebrate the Thai-Lao New Year with vibrant joy and unforgettable cultural fun. Immerse yourself in the ultimate experience through 5 MUST DO IN THAILAND: Must Taste, Must Try, Must Buy, Must Seek, and Must See.
Must Taste – Iconic Delicacies to Try
- Muan Zapp Zone – Signature dishes from Thai Nong Khai and Lao cuisine
- Kin Zapp Naeb Khong Zone – A feast of seafood, international, and regional specialties
- Muan Bar Zone – Sip herbal mocktails while relaxing by the Mekong River
Must Try – Exciting Activities
- Highlight Activities: “Saad Muan Tai Nong Kai” and “Muan Foam Num Kan”
- Sand Pagoda Building – A cultural tradition blended with Songkran fun
- DIY Craft Workshops for art and culture lovers
- EDM Molam Music Festival Transistor Radio Stage – Bringing joy through music and lively Isan rhythms. Experience the EDM Molam Music Festival for the first time in Thailand which is a unique fusion of Electronic Dance Music (EDM) mixed with traditional Isan folk melodies.
- April 12: DJ Mhan
- April 13: DJ Golffy
- April 14–15: DJ PK Boy
Transistor Radio Stage – Classic vibes and joyful Isan rhythms
Main Stage Concerts – Live performances by top Thai and Lao artists throughout all four days of the festival:
April 12:
- 7:00 PM – TAIY AKARD
- 8:00 PM – Meentra Inthira
- 9:00 PM – Atom Chanakan
April 13:
- 7:10 PM – BLACK EYES
- 8:00 PM – FREEHAND
- 9:00 PM – Instinct
April 14:
- 7:00 PM – Por Unnop
- 8:00 PM – Yinglee Srijumpol
- 9:00 PM – Yes’sir Days
April 15:
- 6:00 PM – Did Kitty
- 7:00 PM – ASIA7
- 8:00 PM – Ying Thitikarn
- 9:00 PM – Sweet Mullet
Spectacular Fireworks Show
Theme: “Bridging Love Across Borders: The Grand Songkran of Nong Khai”
Must Buy – Artistic Finds & Unique Souvenirs
Craft Lovers’ Market – “Kraft Kakkak” featuring handmade crafts and spiritual charms
Must Seek – Stunning Views
The 30-Meter Holy Water Tunnel with Laser Lights – A blessing-filled immersive experience
Must See – Local Lifestyle & Traditions
Opening Highlight: “The Enchanting Nong Khai: Life Along the Mekong”
Daily Cultural Performances:
- April 12: 5:00 PM – Yen Thua La Song Fang Khong, 6:30 PM – Fon Ae Dok Koon.
- April 13: 5:00 PM – Kaeng Fai Fueai Fon, 5:30 PM – Isan Muan Suen Ho Saew.
- April 14: 5:00 PM – Songkran Ban Rao, 6:30 PM – Lai Khaen Kaen Koon.
- April 15: 5:00 PM – Roeng Ruen Chuen Songkran, 5:30 PM – Long Khong.
Temple Fair Zone
Experience a lively Isan-style temple fair celebrating the Thai New Year in traditional festive spirit.