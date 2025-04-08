SingWealth Holdings Invites Media to Grand Opening of PFPFA HK Limited in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Members of the media are invited to attend the official launch event of PFPFA HK Limited, a newly established entity under SingWealth Holdings, following the company’s successful acquisition of an insurance brokerage license in Hong Kong.

This event marks a significant milestone in SingWealth’s regional expansion and will offer a unique opportunity to engage with senior leadership and key stakeholders as the company outlines its vision for delivering cross-border wealth management solutions across Asia.

Event Details

Date: 28 May 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Venue: Gonpachi Restaurant, Tsim Sha Tsui, 28/F, One Peking, 1 Peking Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

This gathering will offer a unique opportunity to connect with senior leaders from SingWealth Holdings and PFPFA HK Limited, including:

Mr. Jeffrey Chow , Director of SingWealth Holdings

, Director of SingWealth Holdings Mr. Peter Huber , Non-Executive Chairman of SingWealth Holdings

The event will also bring together guests and industry professionals to explore the broader implications of this expansion on the region’s financial services landscape.

We look forward to welcoming you to this special occasion and celebrating this exciting new chapter together.

Warm regards,

Verlois Lee

Head of Group Marketing

PFP Group Services Pte. Ltd.

About SingWealth Holdings

SingWealth is a holding company that manages various subsidiaries across Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Mainland China and Hong Kong. The group of companies includes PFP Group Services Pte Ltd (Providing shared services support to related entities); PFPFA Pte Ltd (Licensed Financial Adviser in Singapore); PFPFA HK Ltd (Licensed Insurance Broker Company in Hong Kong); PFP Legacy Singapore Pte Ltd, PFP Legacy Consultancy Co., Ltd., PFP Legacy Sdn Bhd, PFP Legacy Hong Kong Limited and PFP Legacy Shanghai Co., Ltd. (Catering to the increasing demands of emerging affluent customers in East and Southeast Asia for wills and trust services in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Hong Kong respectively).

Additionally, Assure Family Clinic, a subsidiary specializing in General Practitioner (GP) services, providing Advance Medical Directive services and is dedicated to delivering exceptional healthcare tailored to the needs of families and individuals.