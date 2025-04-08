Three in Four Southeast Asian ECommerce Sellers Require Additional Support in Their AI Adoption, Lazada Report Reveals

On average, online sellers have adopted AI in only 37% of their business operations.

Indonesia and Vietnam lead average AI adoption in eCommerce in Southeast Asia , followed by Singapore and Thailand .

Lazada’s new playbook provides sellers with best practices, actionable insights and resources to help integrate AI into their operations.

SINGAPORE, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lazada, a leading eCommerce platform in Southeast Asia, today published its research report on online sellers, Bridging the AI Gap: Online Seller Perceptions and Adoption Trends in Southeast Asia. Developed in collaboration with Kantar, the report surveyed 1,214 eCommerce sellers across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam to examine AI adoption trends, challenges, and opportunities—shedding light on sellers’ readiness to integrate AI into their operations.

Knowledge, perception and implementation gap evident among online sellers

The research reveals that online sellers in Southeast Asia show strong familiarity of AI, with nearly seven in 10 sellers (68%) indicating that they are aware of AI. Sellers believe they have integrated AI into 47% of their business operations, even though actual adoption stands only at 37%, highlighting a clear gap between perceived and actual AI adoption.

Online sellers face a dilemma in terms of assessing AI efficacy and its cost implications. While 89% acknowledge AI’s role in boosting productivity, almost two-third (61%) remain sceptical about its overall usefulness. Furthermore, although nearly all sellers (93%) agree that AI can drive long-term cost savings, 64% cite costliness and time-consuming implementation as barriers to adoption.

The research also suggests an implementation gap, where sellers understand the importance of AI but struggle with effective deployment. Highlighting the challenge of transitioning from familiar, manual processes to AI-driven solutions, nearly all sellers (93%) agree that it is important to upskill the workforce to use AI so that they can be more productive, yet 3 out of 4 sellers (75%) also concede that their employees still prefer to use tools they are familiar with, rather than new AI solutions.

AI-readiness level varies across markets

Across the region, Indonesia and Vietnam lead with 42% AI adoption across business functions, while Singapore and Thailand follow closely at 39%. Based on the level of AI adoption across five core aspects of operations of a seller’s business, namely operations and logistics, product management, marketing and advertising, customer service, and workforce management, the report identifies three distinct seller archetypes – AI Adepts, AI Aspirants, and AI Agnostics[1], based on the average score they attained in each aspect of operations to represent their readiness level to embrace AI:

AI Adepts: Sellers who have integrated AI across at least 80% of their operations, placing them at the forefront of adoption. In Southeast Asia , only 1 in 4 (24%) sellers belong to this category.

Sellers who have integrated AI across at least 80% of their operations, placing them at the forefront of adoption. In , only 1 in 4 (24%) sellers belong to this category. AI Aspirants: Sellers who have partially integrated AI into their operations, but still face adoption gaps across key functions. 50% of sellers in Southeast Asia belong to this category.

Sellers who have partially integrated AI into their operations, but still face adoption gaps across key functions. 50% of sellers in belong to this category. AI Agnostics: Comprising the remaining 26% of surveyed sellers in Southeast Asia , this group lags in AI adoption, with most business functions still handled manually.

Findings indicate that Thailand has the highest share of AI Adepts, with 30% of sellers in this category. Singapore (29%), Indonesia (29%), and Vietnam (22%) also demonstrate strong AI implementation despite knowledge gaps, while Malaysia (15%) and the Philippines (19%) face challenges related to internal buy-in and infrastructure limitations. With the majority of Southeast Asian sellers (76%) falling within the AI Aspirants and AI Agnostics categories, they are actively seeking more effective AI-powered solutions, with high demand for AI-powered tools (42%) and enhanced seller support (41%).

“The findings from our research reveal a fascinating gap in Southeast Asia’s eCommerce ecosystem. While most sellers understand AI’s transformative potential, many are still navigating the path from recognition to implementation,” said James Dong, Chief Executive Officer, Lazada Group. “As a leading eCommerce platform in Southeast Asia, we aim to bridge the knowledge and adoption gap by developing accessible AI solutions that address the unique challenges faced by sellers across different markets, ultimately making technology more accessible and driving sustainable business growth regardless of a seller’s size or technical expertise.”

Leveraging Lazada’s AI-driven solutions to transform business operations

To support sellers in their AI adoption journey, Lazada is launching the Online Sellers Artificial Intelligence Readiness Playbook, designed to provide strategic guidance based on sellers’ AI maturity levels. The research reveals that sellers are already leveraging key AI-driven solutions on Lazada’s platform to enhance their efficiency, validating Lazada’s continuous investments into cutting-edge AI innovations and advanced tools that streamline eCommerce operations and drive competitiveness.

With 67% of sellers expressing strong satisfaction in existing Lazada AI features[2], Lazada is also releasing new Generative AI (GenAI) features that are designed to empower sellers and enhance their product listings, streamline operations, and boost customer conversions such as:

AI Smart Product Optimisation: Powered by GenAI, this tool helps sellers identify improvements they can make to their product titles, descriptions, or even photos. It enables automated virtual try-ons, background modifications, and model adjustments, allowing sellers to produce professional product imagery quickly within minutes. AI-Powered Translations: This feature automatically translates product content into multiple local languages, enabling sellers to expand their reach across diverse markets efficiently and accurately. Lazzie Seller: A dedicated AI assistant within the Alibaba Seller Centre (ASC), providing instant responses to frequently asked questions, quick navigation to key features, store risk assessments, and business advice to boost seller efficiency and growth.

To find out more, download the Online Sellers Artificial Intelligence Readiness Playbook to understand how these solutions can offer a structured framework for sellers to integrate AI into their workflows to drive growth, efficiency, and innovation in an ever-evolving eCommerce landscape.

[1] AI Adepts are sellers in the top 25th percentile for AI adoption in terms of their scores, AI Aspirants fall within the middle 25th and 75th percentile, and AI Agnostics are in the bottom 25th percentile. [2] Refer to Annex for more details

About the Research

Developed in partnership with Kantar, Bridging the AI Gap: Online Seller Perceptions and Adoption Trends in SEA provides a comprehensive analysis of AI adoption trends, challenges, and opportunities, offering insights into how sellers can leverage AI to drive growth and efficiency in Southeast Asia’s evolving eCommerce landscape. The report surveyed 1,214 eCommerce sellers across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam in February 2025.

This follows the Artificial Intelligence Adoption in eCommerce in Southeast Asia Whitepaper, another research conducted in partnership with Kantar, which surveyed more than 6,000 eCommerce users in the region in September 2024 to better understand AI awareness, trust and preferences, shopping behaviour, and consumer pain points in the region.

About Lazada Group

Lazada Group is Southeast Asia’s pioneer eCommerce platform. For the last 13 years, Lazada has been accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. Today, a thriving local ecosystem links about 160 million active users to more than one million actively-selling sellers every month, who are transacting safely and securely via trusted payment channels and Lazada Wallet, receiving parcels through a homegrown logistics network that has become the largest in the region.

Annex

Lazada’s AI features for sellers: