Toshiba Launches New SCiB™ Module with Double the Heat Dissipation Performance for EV Buses, Electric Ships, and Stationary Applications

TOKYO, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Toshiba Corporation has launched a new SCiB™ module, a lithium-ion battery designed for use in EV buses, electric ships, and stationary applications. The new product features an aluminum baseplate that dissipates approximately twice the heat of current modules. It will be available from mid-April 2025, in Japan and internationally.



Toshiba’s New SCiB™ Module with Double the Heat Dissipation Performance

Use of lithium-ion batteries is increasing and diversifying, and there is growing demand for batteries that can support constant rapid charging and discharging in applications as diverse as electric buses and power load leveling in stationary applications. However, constant input and output at high power levels in a short time generates lifeshortening heat in the batteries. The challenge for battery developers is to manage heat dissipation and maintain battery life while realizing high power input and output in a short time.

Toshiba’s SCiB™ rechargeable batteries have a lithium titanate negative electrode that realizes safe operation, a long life, low temperature performance, fast charging, high input and output, and a wide effective state of charge (SOC*1). They are widely used in hybrid vehicles and industrial applications, including electric buses, cranes, trains, and automated guided vehicles in logistics centers. In addition to battery packs and cells, Toshiba also offers battery modules that can be connected in series or in parallel connnections to meet required voltages and capacities.

Users of module products want a balance between constant high input and output in a short time and battery life. Toshiba has met this increasing demand with a new module that is the first to feature an aluminum baseplate. Aluminum is an excellent conductor, and the new module dissipates heat at approximately twice the rate of current battery modules.

Aluminum has a lower the thermal resistance than the resin materials usually used in baseplates. However, as it is a conductor, the baseplate must be insulated from the battery cells. Toshiba has developed a novel structure that achieves the required voltage resistance, allowing commercialization. When used with the same cooling system normally applied by customers, and under typical operating conditions, heat dissipation performance is approximately double that of current modules, significantly extending battery life.



Current module vs. New products

Adding new products to its module lineup allows Toshiba to respond flexibly to customer demands and application requirements. Toshiba will continue to offer products that leverage the unique features of its SCiBTM lithium-ion battery, while fully considering customer lifecycle costs, from installation to maintenance and disposal.



Product Specifications of Toshiba’s New SCiB™ Module

Product information: https://www.global.toshiba/ww/products-solutions/battery/scib/product/module/2p12s.html

Product specification and Instruction manual can be downloaded from the following link. Please note that user registration is required to access the documents.

Data Download | SCiB™ Rechargeable battery | Toshiba