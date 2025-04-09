Alpro Pharmacy Now Offers Free AIA Vitality Health Check to Support Early Disease Detection

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Millions of Malaysians are at risk of serious health complications due to undiagnosed and unmanaged non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, and obesity. According to the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023, more than 2 million adults are living with at least three of these conditions, and over half a million Malaysians (2.5% of the adult population) suffer from all four, significantly increasing their risk of heart disease and stroke.

Even more concerning, 40% of adults have not undergone any health screenings in the past year, citing reasons such as feeling healthy, lacking symptoms, or having time constraints, according to the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023. This lack of awareness and proactive healthcare contributes to late-stage diagnoses and preventable health complications. To promote early detection and preventive care while making health screenings more accessible to the community, Alpro Pharmacy, in collaboration with AIA Malaysia, offers the AIA Vitality Health Check—an essential screening that includes BMI measurement, a blood pressure check, a blood glucose test, and a total cholesterol test.



(From left: Pharmacist Dione (Professional Care & Development Manager, Alpro Group); Pharmacist Then Ru Luen (Head of Corporate Business Unit and the Director of Alpro Health); Stephanie Caunter (Director of Customer Insights, Engagement & Digital Experience, AIA Malaysia); Asha Nair (Brand & Communications Director, AIA Malaysia)).

AIA Vitality is a health and wellness programme designed to empower Malaysians to make healthier choices and adopt better lifestyles. By integrating the principles of behavioral economics, AIA Vitality rewards individuals for making positive lifestyle changes, such as undergoing regular health screenings, exercising, and maintaining a balanced diet. The programme provides incentives and benefits that make it easier to sustain a healthy lifestyle.

By leveraging Alpro Pharmacy’s extensive network of nearly 300 outlets nationwide and the team of professional pharmacists, this collaboration ensures accessible, professional health screenings for all AIA Vitality members—bringing quality healthcare closer to communities and encouraging Malaysians to prioritize their health through early intervention.

“Preventive healthcare is more crucial than ever,” said Ph Lim En Ni, Chief Pharmacist and Engagement Director of Alpro Pharmacy. “At Alpro, we believe in bringing reassurance to the community through accessible, professional healthcare. Many Malaysians do not realize the silent risks they face until it is too late. That is why we are dedicated to providing proactive health screenings, empowering individuals to take charge of their well-being. With this collaboration, we are ensuring that people can detect potential health issues early and make informed decisions for a healthier future.”

The AIA Vitality Health Check is now available at all Alpro Pharmacy outlets nationwide. AIA Vitality members can walk into any participating outlet to undergo the test or consult with Alpro’s professional pharmacists for further health guidance. Additionally, AIA Vitality members can enjoy exclusive perks at Alpro Pharmacy, including discounts on health screenings, vaccinations, physiotherapy, and eye care services—helping them take proactive steps toward better health. (subject to terms and conditions). This initiative underscores AIA Malaysia’s mission to promote healthier lifestyles and Alpro Pharmacy’s dedication to enhancing public health through accessible, preventive care.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/AlproXAIAVitalityTest or drop by your nearest Alpro Pharmacy today!

About Alpro Pharmacy

With a humble beginning starting with a single pharmacy outlet in the small town of Port Dickson in 2002, Alpro Pharmacy is now a diversified community chain pharmacy that provides comprehensive primary healthcare solutions via over 300 outlets including Alpro Pharmacy, Alpro Clinic, Alpro Physio and Alpro Baby, both online and offline, nationwide. It is supported by a team of more than 650 healthcare professionals, ranging from doctors, pharmacists, nutritionists, dietitians to physiotherapists and many other healthcare professionals.

Serving more than 3 million families in Malaysia, Alpro Pharmacy is the first and only community pharmacy in the country to provide RM1 million product liability insurance to safeguard the supply of genuine medications. With over 500,000 prescriptions filled per year, Alpro Pharmacy is also the largest prescription pharmacy chain in Malaysia.

For more information, please visit https://www.alpropharmacy.com.