APHRANEL Global Launch Meeting, in Shanghai China

APHRANEL Global Launch Meeting: Code Breaker, World Maker

SHANGHAI, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On May 8, 2025——The APHRANEL Global Launch Meeting will be grandly held at the Shanghai World Reception Hall, overlooking the Bund! We warmly welcome esteemed experts, partners, investors, and consumers worldwide to join this milestone event, celebrating “APHRANEL: Code Breaker, World Maker”.

Technological Breakthrough: Precision Innovation, Redefining Industry Standards

Leveraging proprietary technology, MOYOM Biotechnology has precisely controlled calcium hydroxylapatite (CaHA) microsphere size (30-35μm), through-hole structure, and degradation rate, successfully developing the Aphranel MagiCCrystal CaHA Filler.

Corporate Vision: Innovation-Driven Leadership for Sustainable Development

“We are committed to providing safer and more accessible products for the global medical aesthetics market through technological innovation, and promoting the sustainable development of the industry,” said the CEO of MOYOM Biotechnology.

About Aphranel

Aphranel® is a high-profile medical aesthetics brand under Shanghai MOYOM Biotechnology, dedicated to advancing global aesthetics technology through cutting-edge biomaterial innovation.