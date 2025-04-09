Ascentium Welcomes Harneys Fiduciary to Enhance Offshore Expertise and Global Influence

Harneys Fiduciary Joins Forces with Ascentium in Expanding Global Presence and Service Offerings

SINGAPORE, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ascentium, a leading global business services platform headquartered in Singapore, is pleased to announce it has joined forces with Harneys Fiduciary, a global provider of corporate, funds and trust services. This collaboration brings together our complementary strengths and shared commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to our clients worldwide.



From left to right: Lennard Yong, Founding Management and Group CEO of Ascentium; Maria Pia Buchi, Chief Commercial Officer of Harneys Fiduciary; Wendy Wang, Founding Management and Group President of Ascentium; Ross Munro, Chief Executive Officer of Harneys Fiduciary.

The Harneys Fiduciary and Ascentium partnership represents a significant milestone in its commitment to delivering comprehensive business solutions on a global scale. It brings an expansion of the firm’s offshore service offerings, focusing on corporate administration, trust, and fiduciary services in key jurisdictions such as the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Cyprus, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore worldwide.

Lennard Yong, Founding Management and Group CEO of Ascentium, stated, “We are delighted to welcome Ross and the Harneys Fiduciary team. Their offshore expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to provide comprehensive business solutions globally. It strengthens our ability to serve clients across multiple jurisdictions, further reinforcing Ascentium’s position as a leader in the industry.”

Ross Munro, CEO of Harneys Fiduciary, commented, “Joining forces with Ascentium amplifies our vision and reaffirms our commitment to delivering market-leading client services. This presents an incredible opportunity to take our offering to the next level in our 50th year of operations. We have gotten to know the Ascentium team well and are confident that this development will enhance our capabilities, enabling us to provide tailored solutions to our clients worldwide.”

This strategic initiative underscores our dedication to excellence in serving our clients and partners effectively. With a strengthened service platform catering to over 30,000 active clients in various industries, and a team of 2,000 professionals operating from 44 cities across 22 markets, Ascentium is well-equipped to drive impactful growth and success for our clients globally.

About Ascentium

Ascentium is a leading global business services platform dedicated to helping businesses scale greater heights. Headquartered in Singapore, we empower extraordinary growth through specialised expertise across corporate, HR, accounting, tax, private client/family offices, advisory, cross-border/FDI, risk assurance, and audit services. Our team of 1,800 professionals spans 37 cities across 14 markets in the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East, serving over 30,000 active clients across diverse industries. Through innovative, technology-enabled solutions and a collaborative approach, Ascentium drives transformative growth, helping clients navigate complex global environments.

About Harneys Fiduciary

Established in 1974, Harneys Fiduciary is a global offshore business services provider to corporate, fund, and private clients, specialising in the provision of corporate administration, trust, and fiduciary services in the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Cyprus, Hong Kong, and Singapore, among other key jurisdictions.