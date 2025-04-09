BaseCare Medical (2170.HK) Unveils First Smart Home Sperm Analyzer, Pioneering “B+C” Full-Scenario Intelligent Expansion

SUZHOU, China, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BaseCare Medical, a trailblazer in reproductive health and China’s first publicly traded company in the assisted reproductive IVD sector, has secured regulatory approval for its portable home sperm quality analyzer (model: BKP200). As the nation’s first consumer-facing device for at-home viable sperm testing, this milestone not only underscores the company’s technical prowess in male reproductive health but also carves out a new frontier for the home medical equipment market.

Data from Guangdong Reproductive Hospital reveals a stark reality: nearly half of couples attempting a second child have failed in the past three years, while one-third of men preparing for their first pregnancy exhibit subpar sperm quality. Yet due to embarrassment, many choose to overlook these issues rather than seek help.

Gone are the days of awkward hospital visits and tedious waits for sperm tests. BaseCare’s innovative home analyzer shrinks lab-grade technology into a compact device, bringing professional sperm assessment directly to living rooms.

Cutting-Edge Tech: Lab Precision, Home Convenience

Designed to meet the WHO Laboratory Manual for Human Semen Examination (6th Edition) standards, the BKP200 excels in portability, privacy, speed, accuracy, versatility, and clarity. Using a built-in HD camera and advanced algorithms, it delivers lab-level precision in just 15 seconds, generating visual reports on sperm concentration and motility. Unlike smartphone-based tests prone to inconsistent results, this device eliminates hardware-related errors, enabling hassle-free “15-second home self-tests” that respect privacy and offer actionable insights for long-term fertility management.

Policy Tailwinds & Market Demand: Dual “B+C” Growth Engines

With global male infertility rates climbing (7%-12% per WHO) and traditional testing hindered by limited access and privacy concerns, China—where infertility rates surpass the global average—has seen policy support surge. Since 2024, the National Health Commission has prioritized “comprehensive male health services across the lifespan” and included assisted reproductive technologies in medical insurance, creating ideal conditions for BaseCare’s dual-market strategy.

The BKP200 bridges professional and personal use with its “medical-grade device for home use” model, available online (via Douyin, e-commerce platforms) and offline (in pharmacies). Here’s how it works:

1.Hospital Support: In hospitals—especially in rural areas lacking specialized equipment—the analyzer streamlines pre-screening, freeing doctors to focus on treatment. It effectively extends reproductive healthcare to county and village levels, building a nationwide “fertility health monitoring network.”

2.Consumer Access: Couples can discreetly assess fertility factors at home, while young men gain instant insights into their reproductive health. The accompanying app provides tailored advice like “reduce late nights, increase exercise,” offering a seamless journey from testing to improvement.

Targeting China’s 50 million fertility-challenged families, the device launches in about a month with a pragmatic approach: online, educational content and health influencers normalize conversations about male health; offline, it’s stocked beside blood pressure monitors in pharmacies, making it as accessible as everyday health gadgets..

In essence, this innovation transforms reproductive health management from a “specialized medical process” into a “routine practice,” turning “taboos” into “simple solutions.”

BaseCare’s vision goes beyond technology: it aims to make fertility health accessible to all—whether urban couples, concerned in-laws, or families in remote areas—with minimal cost and maximum scientific assurance, contributing to both individual family dreams and national population quality.