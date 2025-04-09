Kia announces strengthened growth engine strategy at 2025 CEO Investor Day

Kia’s Plan S 2030 business strategy updated with growth strategies for new products, focus on electrification commitment

Kia aims for global sales of 4.19 mln units, market share of 4.5%, by 2030

EV: Target of 1.26 mln EV sales by 2030

… Global EV market share of 4.3%; expansion of volume EV lineup

… PBV: To sell 250,000 PBVs by 2030

… Launches of PV5 in 2025, PV7 in 2027 and PV9 in 2029

… Pickup Truck: To add an EV pickup model for North America , building on Tasman pickup’s success

… Targeting global Tasman sales of 80,000 units per year

… Aim to achieve KRW 170 tln in revenue, over 10% operating profit margin by 2030

Kia to invest KRW 42 tln from 2025-2029, including KRW 19 tln for future business

2025 business guidance

…Targeting more than KRW 112 tln in revenue, market share of 3.7%

… Operating profit margin of 11% on global sales of more than 3.2 mln units

SEOUL, South Korea, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kia Corporation today shared its mid-to-long-term business strategies and financial targets at its CEO Investor Day.



Kia 2025 CEO Investor Day

As part of Kia’s updated Plan S strategy – the brand’s mid-to-long-term business plan – the company outlined its bold strategy to achieve global sales of 4.19 million units by 2030, including 2.33 million hybrid and fully electric vehicles (EVs).

Leveraging its agility and flexibility in response to the market environment, Kia will diversify its growth engines by introducing new models – such as PBVs and pickup trucks – and other key future businesses.

“Since launching the Kia Transformation strategy in 2021, Kia has continuously progressed to become a provider of sustainable mobility solutions that innovate space and enable customers to make better use of their time beyond conventional means of transportation,” said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia. “We will continue to develop the brand by implementing mid-to-long-term strategies to strengthen our internal stability and respond effectively to changes in the auto industry.”

Kia is accelerating its transformation by expanding its hybrid and EV offerings, aiming to sell 1.26 million EVs and nearly one million hybrids by 2030. The company will strengthen its EV leadership through the launch of volume models, including the EV3, EV4, EV5, and the upcoming EV2, while enhancing cost efficiency, customer service, and production strategies.

Kia is also expanding its PBV business, targeting annual sales of 250,000 units by 2030. Its PBV lineup will include PV5 in 2025, PV7 in 2027, and PV9 in 2029. Furthermore, Kia has launched its Tasman for global markets, with an annual sales target of 80,000 units, and will develop an EV pickup model for North America.

By 2030, Kia aims to achieve KRW 170 trillion in revenue and an operating profit margin of over 10 percent. The company plans to invest a total of KRW 42 trillion from 2025 to 2029, with KRW 19 trillion allocated to future business.