Lao Students Shine at Math, Science Olympics in the Philippines

Students from the Australian International School (AIS) of Laos have concluded this year’s Philippine International Math and Science Olympics (PIMSO).

The delegation of eight students, from Primary and Secondary, represented AIS Laos at the competition held from 4-7 April in Manila, the Philippines. They competed against more than 700 top young mathematicians and scientists from 13 different countries and earned one gold medal, one silver, four bronze medals, and one Achiever Award.

The Lao team had some standout performances, with Thanashok Shengsouly of Primary clinching a gold medal and landing second runner-up overall, plus a World Star recognition. His classmate Phudthasone Chanvilaivanh, also in Primary 6, earned a bronze, while Asaliya Phanthamixai from Primary 4 added another bronze in math.

AIS Laos expressed immense pride in their students’ accomplishments, acknowledging the hard work and dedication of coaches Jose Rutchan Portillo and Corynthia Vijandre. The school congratulated all participants for their outstanding performance.

In science, Primary’s Thanathone Louanglath shone with a silver medal, while his teammate Thipphavan Oulayseng took home a bronze. Theelaphon Thepphongern was impressed with an Achiever award for his strong performance.

Secondary students Jack Oliver Simmons and Abraham Sengone Thorstad also made their mark, both winning bronze medals in science, boosting AIS Laos’ medal tally.

PIMSO is an international competition in mathematics and science for primary, secondary, and senior secondary students, organized by International Champions in Education (ICE) from the Philippines. It operates through a two-stage format: the National Round and International Finals. The competition brings together champions from diverse backgrounds around the world, fostering excellence and proficiency in mathematics and science.