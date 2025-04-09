Lao Universities Unite to Reform Higher Education Under EU-Funded Project

Laos is undertaking significant reforms to its higher education framework to align with international standards.

In line with this mission, from 31 March to 2 April, the National University of Laos (NUOL) recently hosted the first Erasmus+ meeting on capacity building for higher education.

The REAL project is coordinated by the University of Groningen (Netherlands), with additional European support from the Polytechnic University of Madrid (Spain), the University of Poitiers (France), and the Association of Tuning Experts and Educators (Spain). The project is co-funded by the European Union.

This cooperation aims to drive structural reform across Lao higher education by promoting an outcomes-based approach. This includes the development of comprehensive internal quality assurance systems to strengthen teaching methods, enhance graduate employability, and support regional academic integration.

Lavanh Vongkhamsane, Director General of the Ministry of Education and Sports’ Higher Education Department, told state media that as Laos progresses in modernizing its education system, it is becoming more evident that the existing higher education framework needs to adapt to the demands of a globalized world.

Over the next four years, nine key partners, comprising the Ministry of Education and Sports and four public universities, will collaborate on strategies that enhance the relevance of higher education to national development goals.

Project activities will focus on implementing mechanisms that improve program feasibility and promote sustainable innovation across the sector.

In addition, the project will build capacity among academics, program teams, and institutions to ensure effective implementation of reforms. National and institutional stakeholders will be engaged in defining and supporting the full adoption of internal quality assurance frameworks to create lasting structural impact.

A total of 17 undergraduate programs across the four universities will lead the reform process. These include courses in Food Technology, English Language, Transportation and Logistics Engineering, Livestock, and Business Management at NUOL.

At Souphanouvong University, focus areas will include Electrical Engineering, Veterinary Medicine, English Language, and Tourism and Hospitality.

Meanwhile, Savannakhet University will enhance programs in Electrical Engineering, Transportation and Logistics Engineering, Animal Science, and Rural Development and Business Extension.

Champassak University plans to restructure its programs in Food Technology, Veterinary Medicine, English Language, and Livestock.