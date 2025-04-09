NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific Introduces Innovators Showcase and CEO Club to Foster Deeper Collaboration in Shaping the Future of Retail

NRF APAC Innovators Showcase, alongside new CEO-only initiative, to empower retailers and brands to uncover unlimited possibilities across the region

SINGAPORE, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The highly anticipated NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific (NRF 2025 APAC), scheduled to be held in Singapore on June 3-5, 2025, today announced trailblazing initiatives designed to foster deeper collaboration and drive retail innovation across the region. These initiatives include the invite-only NRF APAC Innovators Showcase and the newly launched NRF CEO Club, which will offer an exclusive platform for retail leaders to engage in high-level discussions and explore transformative opportunities shaping the future of retail in APAC.

Curated by the NRF Innovation Advisory Committee, the NRF APAC Innovators Showcase will present an exclusive exhibition of the top 30 innovative technology companies transforming retail in and around the APAC region, including

ChatLabs: ChatLabs’ AI-powered solution delivers hyper-personalised, real-time engagement for global brands like Louis Vuitton and Samsung to maximise customer engagement, retention, and return on ad spend (ROAS).

and Samsung to maximise customer engagement, retention, and return on ad spend (ROAS). Tradeverifyd: Tradeverifyd’s agentic AI-powered supply chain monitoring helps enterprises proactively detect risks, ensure transparency, and build resilient networks.

Limited to only enterprise-level retail CEOs, the NRF CEO Club stands as the most extensive invite-only initiative designed to empower some 100 top executives and business leaders, through a suite of bespoke services such as high-level business matching and enabling a dedicated platform for strategic discussions. The club fosters cross-border and cross-sector collaborations for retail leaders to address pressing challenges and uncover new opportunities at a transformative level.

“The NRF CEO Club is more than just an exclusive gathering – it’s a strategic platform designed to inspire meaningful connections, foster cross-border collaboration, and spark innovative solutions to the most pressing challenges facing the retail industry today,” said David Mann, Chief Economist for APAC at Mastercard, and an NRF 2025 APAC advisory board member. “By bringing together influential leaders from diverse regional markets across APAC, we are pleased to be part of a unique network where ideas can flourish, partnerships can deepen, and transformative opportunities can emerge.”

Japan’s FamilyMart and India’s Myntra were among the new conference speakers added to the line-up.

Shin Odake, Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Supply Chain Officer at FamilyMart, who will be delivering a keynote address, said, “We are excited to participate in NRF APAC for the first time as it provides an unparalleled opportunity to engage with industry leaders and innovators influencing the future of retail. At FamilyMart, we are constantly looking at innovative ways to elevate our customer experiences. We look forward to exchanging insights and collaborating with industry peers to expand our brand regionally.”

Advance rate discounts for the All-Access Pass are available from now until April 14, 2025. This pass offers full access to the three-day conference featuring 11 major keynotes, 18 breakout sessions, and multiple networking opportunities, in addition to unlimited access to the expo floor and exclusive invite-only gatherings. For more information, please visit https://nrfbigshowapac.nrf.com/

About NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific

Retail’s most important event in Asia Pacific takes place in Singapore from June 3-5, 2025. The Asia Pacific edition brings together retail industry leaders from across the region to collaborate on a Pan Asia Pacific stage, home of the world’s fastest growing markets. Retail professionals can gain inspiration from top retail leaders over a three-day conference, an all-encompassing Expo featuring the latest retail solutions, as well as experience the latest innovations and breakthrough technologies available in the market.